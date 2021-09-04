WWE superstar Finn Balor spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of his Universal title matchup with champion Roman Reigns on last night’s SmackDown, a bout that the Tribal Chief ended up winning despite a strong effort put up by The Prince.

During the interview the former two-time NXT champion says that Reigns is now operating on a different level and fans can finally appreciate that they are witnessing a once in a lifetime athlete. He states:

“He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now.”

Following the loss there was a tease for Balor’s Demon persona to make a return, with many speculating that a rematch will be taking place at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view. The full interview with Balor can be found here.