First Match: Minoru Suzuki, Taka Michinoku and Douki vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Fujita grabs the left leg of Suzuki. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Suzuki transitions into a side headlock. Suzuki with a side headlock takeover. Standing Switch Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Suzuki applies The CrossFace. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Fujita backs Suzuki into the red turnbuckle pad. Fujita tags in Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Suzuki slaps Nakashima in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Suzuki follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki rocks Nakashima with a forearm smash. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku is choking Nakashima with his boot. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Michinoku kick Nakashima in the face. Nakashima answers with forearm shivers. Nakashima dodges The Big Boot. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi with Two Corner Hip Attacks. Taguchi with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Taguchi follows that with The Three Amigos. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi hits The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Michinoku responds with The CrossFace. Taguchi with The La Magistral for a two count. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Michinoku drops Taguchi with a Leaping Thrust Kick. Douki and Fujita are tagged in. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Douki. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Douki to the corner. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Douki. Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Douki dropkicks Fujita. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki clotheslines Fujita for a two count. Douki makes Fujita tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Taka Michinoku and Douki via Submission

Second Match: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. Tiger Mask & Ryohei Oiwa

Bullet Club are playing mind games with Tiger Mask after the bell rings with in and out tags. Tiger Mask kicks Ishimori in the gut. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with two toe kicks. Ishimori answers with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Tiger Mask dodges The PK. Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers. Tiger Mask tags in Oiwa. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Oiwa sends Ishimori to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock.

Phantasmo dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Phantasmo and Tiger Mask are brawling on the outside. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Ishimori. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death. Ishimori hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club gangs up on Oiwa. Phantasmo with another Sudden Death to Oiwa. Ishimori gets Tiger Mask in position for The Sudden Death. Robbie Eagles tackles Phantasmo. The numbers are too much for Eagles. Ryusuke Taguchi storms into the ring to make the save. Eagles and Tiger Mask with a Double Enzuigiri to Ishimori. Taguchi floors with Two Hip Attacks. Taguchi poses with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Toru Yano, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Master Wato In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Yano before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Sumo Hall. Kanemaru with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Kanemaru with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Kanemaru attacks Yano with the whiskey bottle. Kanemaru rolls Yano back into the ring. Kanemaru is rag dolling Yano. Kanemaru whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Desperado and Wato are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato applies a side headlock. Desperado reverses the hold. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Desperado. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Desperado. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with forearm shivers. Wato sends Desperado to the corner. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope.

Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Desperado. Desperado avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Desperado with a forearm smash. Wato answers with The Mid-Kick. Desperado sends Wato tumbling to the floor. Desperado clears the ring. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Desperado bodyslams Wato on the floor. Desperado rolls Wato back into the ring. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado applies a front face lock. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre transitions into a hammerlock with his legs. Sabre pulls back the right shoulder of Wato. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi stands on the left shoulder of Wato. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Wato in the back for a two count. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi toys around with Wato. Wato with two overhand chops. Wato with forearm shivers. Taichi throws Wato into the canvas. Wato drops Taichi with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Makabe.

Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Desperado and Sabre off the ring apron. Kanemaru kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe Powerslams Kanemaru. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Taichi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with The Lariat for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Makabe with The Hook Kick. Makabe blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Makabe answers with another Lariat. Sabre and Honma are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre applies a side headlock. Honma whips Sabre across the ring. Honma applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre transitions into a Guillotine Choke. Makabe with forearm shivers. Yano whips Kanemaru into the barricade. Sabre avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Taichi rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Kanemaru delivers The Suntory Surprise to Yano. Sabre makes Honma pass out to The Triangle Choke. After the match, Kanemaru continues to attack Yano with the whiskey bottle.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens w/Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team New Japan before the bell rings. Loa slams Tenzan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Owens stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Owens is choking Tanahashi with his boot. TenCozy with a double toe kick to Fale. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackles. Forearm/Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima bodyslams Loa. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a one count. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Loa’s back. Kojima slams Loa’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Loa to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Fale shoves Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Owens clears the ring. Loa repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Loa drives Kojima back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Loa with a flurry of overhand chops in the corner. Loa bodyslams Kojima. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga tags in Fale.

The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Owens with two knee drops for a two count. Owens knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Owens mocks Tanahashi. Owens tags in Tonga. Tonga stomps on the left hamstring of Kojima. Tonga with Three Mongolian Chops. Tonga knocks Tenzan off the apron. Tonga applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Tonga with The DDT. Kojima tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Owens in the face. Nagata with forearm shivers to Fale. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Tonga to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tonga denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Tonga dodges The Big Boot. Nagata blocks a boot from Tonga. Tonga with The Flatliner. Tonga talks smack to Nagata. Tonga transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tonga tags in Owens. Tonga with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Owens with a running forearm smash. Nagata side steps Tonga into Owens. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi gets distracted by Fale. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Owens. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Loa kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi rocks Loa with a forearm smash. Tanahashi drops Fale with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Owens dodges The SlingBlade. Owens with The Jewel Heist. Loa clears the ring. Loa sends Tanahashi to the corner. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa with a Running Powerslam. Owens follows that with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Nagata dumps Loa out of the ring. Tonga dropkicks Nagata. Tonga with two toe kicks. Tonga with a series of Mongolian Chops. TenCozy responds with The TenKoji Cutter. Tenzan headbutts Fale in the chest. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Kojima clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Owens ducks out of the way. Owens nails Tanahashi with Two V-Triggers. Tanahashi rolls Owens over to pickup the victory. After the match, KENTA appears on the titantron. KENTA challenges Tanahashi to a No Disqualification Match for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at WrestleKingdom 16.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan w/Aaron Henare

LIJ attacks The United Empire before the bell rings. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Khan. Sanada ducks under two clotheslines from Khan. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Sanada plays around with Khan’s braid. Naito with a double axe handle strike to the braid. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a one count. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Khan counters with The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Sanada tumbles to the floor. Naito and Cobb are brawling on the outside. Cobb stands on Naito’s back. Khan is choking Sanada behind the referee’s back. Cobb stomps on Naito’s back. Khan whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen.

Khan applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in. Cobb headbutts the lower back of Sanada. Cobb is choking Sanada with his boot. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Sanada’s back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Sanada’s neck for a two count. Cobb lifts Sanada up in the air. Cobb drives Sanada back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Naito off the ring apron. Khan with a Side Slam for a two count. Khan wants Sanada to kiss his boot. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan kicks Sanada in the gut. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Khan with a throat thrust. Khan with a straight right hand. Khan sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada delivers The Missile Dropkick. Naito and Cobb are tagged in. Naito decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito kicks Cobb in the gut. Naito with a Headscissors Takeover that sends Cobb to the floor. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Naito rolls Cobb back into the ring.

Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Cobb. Combination Cabron for a two count. Cobb denies The NeckBreaker. Naito with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Cobb shoves Naito. Cobb repeatedly drives Naito back first into the neutral color turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Sanada kicks Khan in the gut. Sanada with forearm shivers. Khan hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada applies Skull End. Khan hits The Eliminator. Khan kicks Sanada out of the ring. Naito denies The Imperial Drop. Naito shoves Cobb into Khan. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Khan’s head. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb denies The Satellite DDT. Naito connects with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory. After the match, Cobb attacks Naito from behind. Cobb whips Naito across the ring. Cobb prepares for Tour Of The Islands. Naito sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Tranquilo Pose.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles

Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada applies a hammerlock. Takagi transitions into a side headlock. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Takagi grabs a side wrist lock. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Okada with a waist lock go-behind. Takagi goes for a side headlock, but Okada counters with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Okada has the leverage advantage. Okada walks Takagi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada hammers down on the left shoulder of Takagi. Okada maintains wrist control. Okada transitions into a hammerlock. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Okada kicks Takagi in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi avoids The Rain Maker. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Okada lands back on his feet. Bushi and Eagles are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles backs Bushi into the ropes. Bushi rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles denies the irish whip. Bushi kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Bushi. Bushi with a Headscissors Takeover. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi dumps Okada face first on the ring apron. Bushi rolls Eagles back into the ring. Bushi wraps the t-shirt around Eagles neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi stomps on Eagles chest. Eagles with two overhand chops. Eagles with forearm shivers. Takagi answers with a double handed chop. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi whips Eagles across the ring. Knee Lift Exchange. Eagles with The Mid-Kick. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Eagles counters with a Hurricanrana. Eagles tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with The Flapjack to Bushi. Okada sends Takagi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count. Takagi tells Okada to bring it. Forearm Exchange.

Okada uppercuts Takagi. Okada denies Noshigami. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi with an arm-drag takeover. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi knocks Eagles off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. BackStabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Takagi dumps Eagles out of the ring. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada denies The CodeBreaker. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Takagi with combination forearm shivers. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Eagles counters with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Takagi’s neck. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Okada dropkicks Bushi. Okada bodyslams Bushi. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Okada connects with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Robbie Eagles via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In The Finals Of The NJPW World Tag League 2021 Tournament

Yoshi Hashi and EVIL will start things off. EVIL is playing mind games with Hashi. Takahashi kicks Goto off the ring apron. EVIL kicks the left knee of Hashi. EVIL with a clubbing axe handle strike. Takahashi punches Hashi in the back. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi kicks EVIL in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi gets distracted by Togo. War Drums to Togo. Chaos poses for the crowd. Hashi with a clubbing axe handle strike. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL sends Goto back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi drives Goto face first into the steel ring post. EVIL dumps Hashi out of the ring. EVIL drives Hashi back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL starts choking Hashi with the chair. EVIL stands on Hashi’s face. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. EVIL stands on the back of Hashi’s neck. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi shoves Hashi into the exposed steel. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps the t-shirt around Hashi’s neck. The referee is trying to calm down Goto. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Hashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Hashi with two forearm smashes. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Togo off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto gets distracted by Takahashi. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Togo trips Goto from the outside. Togo pulls Goto out of the ring. Togo and Takahashi sends Goto back first into the barricade. Double Flapjack into the apron. Togo rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL blasts Hashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Hashi gets in the way. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi sends Goto back first into the exposed steel. Goto clotheslines Takahashi. EVIL kicks Goto in the face. Goto shrugs off a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL with the greco roman eye poke. Goto answers with The Reverse GTR for a two count. EVIL denies The GTR. EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. Goto shoves EVIL into Togo. Goto with The Back Drop Driver. Hashi and Takahashi are tagged in. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi denies The NeckBreaker. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Takahashi denies The Kumagoroshi. Takahashi continues to bite Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam.

Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi with a series of back elbow smashes. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi hits The Miami Shine for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL drops Goto with Darkness Falls. Hashi denies Pimp Juice. Hashi blocks The SuperKick. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi nails Hashi with The Pimp Juice for a two count. Takahashi is shocked. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. Goto kicks Takahashi in the gut. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Goto knocks Togo off the apron. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Goto with The GTW. Goto denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Chaos delivers The GYW. Chaos connects with The Shoto for a two count. Togo pulls the referee out of the ring. EVIL with multiple chair shots. Togo wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. EVIL is choking Goto with the chair. Tomohiro Ishii punches the chair into EVIL’s face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Togo. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii dumps Togo out of the ring. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii blocks a lariat from EVIL. Ishii HeadButts EVIL. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Ishii rolls the referee back into the ring. Hashi with a Running Lariat to Takahashi. Takahashi denies Karma. Takahashi drives Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Hashi negates The Big Juice. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Goto clotheslines EVIL off the apron. Takahashi denies Shoto. Takahashi shoves Goto into the referee. Hashi blocks the low blow. Hashi rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Goto HeadButts Takahashi. Chaos plants Takahashi with The Super Shoto to pickup the victory.

2021 World Tag League Winners: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. YOH In The Finals Of The NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takahashi applies a hammerlock. Yoh with a fireman’s carry takeover. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Takahashi with a single leg takedown. Takahashi applies a leg lock. Yoh transitions into a cross-arm-breaker. Takahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi with a drop toe hold. Takahashi rolls Yoh over for a two count. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Yoh transitions into a hammerlock. Takahashi with a double leg takedown. Takahashi applies a leg lock. Yoh repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the chest. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi drops Yoh with a shoulder tackle. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yoh leapfrogs over Takahashi. Takahashi sends Yoh into the ropes. Takahashi and Yoh are running the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Takahashi avoids the low dropkick. Yoh sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takahashi gets up in Yoh’s grill.

Palm Strike Exhange. Chop Exchange. Takahashi talks smack to Yoh. Second Chop Exchange. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Yoh in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi pulls Yoh out of the ring. Takahashi sends Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Yoh back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Yoh with three overhand chops. Yoh with a forearm smash. Takahashi answers with a blistering chop for a two count. Yoh clings onto the middle rope. Takahashi is lighting up Yoh’s chest. Third Chop Exchange. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with a knife edge chop. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Takahashi into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Yoh decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Yoh denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi side steps Yoh into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Takahashi denies The Dragon Suplex. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Yoh with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Yoh counters with a Hurricanrana. Yoh with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Calf Crusher. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh grabs the right leg of Takahashi. Takahashi slaps Yoh in the face. Takahashi applies The D. Yoh puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Yoh fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Takahashi kicks Yoh in the chest. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh denies The Time Bomb. Yoh ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yoh is fired up. Takahashi denies The Direct Drive. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Takahashi rolls Yoh over for a two count. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi SuperKicks Yoh. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi with a Pop Up PowerBomb.

Forearm Exchange. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yoh goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Forearm Knockdown Exchange. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yoh dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi blocks The SuperKick. Takahashi hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Takahashi goes for The Apron Destroyer, but Yoh counters with a Hurricanrana into the steel barricade. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. SHO shoves down Red Shoes. Sho lays out The Young Lions. Sho sends Yoh back first into the barricade. Sho with The Cross Armed PileDriver on the floor. Sho yells at Takahashi. Sho shoves Takahashi into the barricade. Sho with another Cross Armed PileDriver. Red Shoes has ejected Sho from the ringside area. Sho tells everybody to go home. Sho runs away from Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi. Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito makes their way down to the ringside area. Takahashi and Yoh slowly gets back in the ring. Shotgun Dropkick Exchange. Takahashi decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with another Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Yoh with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yoh goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Takahashi counters with a German Suplex. Yoh matrix under a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi SuperKicks Yoh.

Yoh denies The Victory Royal. Counter Fest. HeadButt Exchange. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Lariat. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi goes for Time Bomb II, but Yoh lands back on his feet. Yoh goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Yoh blocks The SuperKick. Yoh with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh with The SuperPlex. Yoh follows that with The Ushigoroshi. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with The Hiromu Roll for a two count. SuperKick Exchange. Yoh with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Takahashi counters with The Time Bomb for a two count. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yoh with a Running Lariat. Takahashi slaps Yoh in the face. Takahashi goes for The D, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Takahashi drops Yoh with a Lariat. Takahashi connects with The D’s Nightmare. Takahashi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Yoh counters with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Yoh. Takahashi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi plants Yoh with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

