AEW held its third Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, which went 51 minutes long.

The bout saw The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) beat Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in the main event.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted he had not heard of any serious injuries coming out of the bout, a change from the previous two years.

Meltzer brought up how it was known Yuta and Ibushi were injured coming into the bout.