On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the evolution of Roman Reigns.

The WWE official was asked if WWE waited too long to allow Reigns to embrace his dark side.

“No, I don’t think so,” Road Dogg responded. “You gotta let stuff sit, you gotta let stuff simmer. I know that’s unpopular in today’s day and age, where I can get whatever I want, and I can get it right now. Sometimes you gotta sit on this, and see which way the wind blows. Boy, it blew in the right direction, because look [at] where we stand now, and where he stands now — as an individual and superstar.” “People hated him, they hated him. They hate him now, and yet everybody in the soldout arena, of which there are a lot of them now, acknowledges him on the weekly. They listen to his every word, they are hanging on his every word, and every facial [expression] in these in-ring promos.”

Road Dogg praised him for his character work while doing the Bloodline storyline.

“It’s the best I’ve ever seen in wrestling. I’ll say that without a shadow of a doubt,” James added. “Roman getting down on his knees and crying, and then hitting [the low blow] … that hurt my heart.”

