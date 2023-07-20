Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about who he thinks is the greatest tag team in the history of the wrestling business.

Some fans have argued it’s The Dudley Boyz while others think it’s Legion of Doom. For Ray, he thinks it’s The Usos.

“It’s not even a thought for me anymore,” Bully explained, “to me [the best tag team in WWE history is] The Usos and the reason is because when you look at the numbers of what The Usos have accomplished, I don’t think any other team can stake their claim. The most decorated teams of all time in the WWE, Hardys, New Day, Dudleys … we can look at the amount of times a team has won a championship and that’s kinda apples to apples. We can look at what kind of matches or memorable matches teams have had, all this stuff and everything is a bit of a wash when it comes to the upper-echelon of teams in the WWE. The Usos are involved in an A-storyline, that is generating major money for the WWE.”

