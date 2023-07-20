ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will now defend against PAC in the main event of Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

As noted, ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe was pulled from Friday’s title match due to an injury. PAC teamed up with The Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita for Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite, but got into it with Castagnoli and walked out on the team, which led to The Golden Elite getting the win.

Castagnoli took to Twitter after Dynamite and simply tweeted, “Bastard,” which is PAC’s nickname. AEW then posted video of a furious Castagnoli looking for PAC backstage at the TD Garden in Boston. He called on PAC to step up and face him at Death Before Dishonor. AEW tweeted a video with PAC, who accepted the challenge and called Castagnoli a “big Swiss piece of shit.”

ROH Chairman Tony Khan confirmed the match on Twitter, writing, “After their alliance disintegrated at #AEWDynamite Blood And Guts, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will fight 1-on-1 for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor!”

This will be the fifth singles match between the two ring veterans. Castagnoli defeated PAC at a CHIKARA show in August 2007, then PAC got his win back the following month at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2007. Castagnoli retained the WWE United States Title over PAC at the WWE NXT Clash of Champions show in March 2013, then defeated him again in a NXT dark match in March 2015. PAC and Castagnoli would then form a tag team on WWE’s main roster in June 2015, working 8 matches together over the next year.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned tweets:

ROH World Title Match

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor

Trenton, NJ#ROH World Championship Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC After their alliance disintegrated at #AEWDynamite Blood And Guts, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will fight 1-on-1 for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor! https://t.co/8UpHoyEjHd pic.twitter.com/IBWawJwGHe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

