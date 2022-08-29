Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, which was taped last Wednesday from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. You can find full spoilers at this link.

Elevation will be headlined by Hikaru Shida defending her Regina di Wave Title against Emi Sakura. This will be Shida’s first title defense since winning the title at the WAVE 15th Anniversary show on August 14.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s Elevation:

* Matt Hardy vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio

* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Queen Aminata and Skye Blue

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Elijah, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom

* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette

* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Emi Sakura

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

