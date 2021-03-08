Fightful Select has reported the following notes for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay per view:

-SCU member Christopher Daniels helped produce the tag team matchup between Miro and Kip Sabian against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

-Former WWE star and current owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) was in the Jacksonville area throughout the weekend, and will be sitting in attendance for tonight’s show.

-There is currently no merchandise on sale for any of the unexpected names within the digital programs for fans at Daily’s Place. This is most likely to hide the identity of the company’s big signing, which is set to be revealed later tonight.