As noted, WWE tweeted a clip of Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H greeting fans outside of the Toyota Center in Houston ahead of last night’s live SmackDown on FOX.

Triple H tweeted more photos from the appearance and wrote, “An electric feeling before tonight’s episode of #Smackdown. @StephMcMahon and I couldn’t wait to see the @WWE Universe! We’re live on @FOXTV in less than a half hour from Houston, TX!!! #WelcomeHome @WWEonFOX @ToyotaCenter”

Stephanie added, “We couldn’t wait a second longer!!! Welcome HOME Houston!!! #SmackDown @TripleH”

You can see their tweets with photos and the video below. For those who missed it, also below is the clip of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon opening last night’s SmackDown.

Vince took the mic and asked, “Where the hell have you been?” He then marched back to the backstage area as his No Chance theme played.

