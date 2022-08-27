NWA 74 Results 8/27/22

The Khorassan Ballroom

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

First Pre-Show Match: Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett w/Austin Idol vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews

Jordan Clearwater and AJ Cazana will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cazana backs Clearwater into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Clearwater poses for the crowd. Cazana goes for a Bodyslam, but Clearwater lands back on his feet. Clearwater starts shaking his hips. Cazana punches Clearwater. Andrews rocks Clearwater with a forearm smash. Cazana with Two Bodyslams. Cazana applies a wrist lock. Cazana tags in Andrews. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Andrews applies a front face lock. Cazana tags himself in. Cazana applies a wrist lock. Cazana backs Rockett into the ropes. Rockett reverses out of the irish whip from Cazana. Clearwater drives his knee into Cazana’s back. Cazana knocks Clearwater off the ring apron. Rockett dropkicks Cazana. Rockett applies a front face lock. Clearwater tags himself in.

Clearwater kicks Cazana in the ribs. Clearwater puts his knee on the back of Cazana’s neck. Clearwater whips Cazana into the turnbuckles. Clearwater slams Cazana’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater tags in Rockett. Rockett with a forearm smash. Rockett bodyslams Cazana. Rockett with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Rockett tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Cazana in the gut. Clearwater with a forearm smash for a two count. Clearwater is choking Cazana with his knee. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Cazana punches Clearwater. Cazana side steps Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Cazana Powerslams Clearwater. Rockett and Andrews are tagged in. Andrews ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Andrews with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rockett kicks Andrews in the face. Andrews with The Uranage Slam. Andrews is fired up. Andrews tags in Cazana. Clearwater with a low bridge that sends Andrews to the apron. Clearwater kicks Andrews in the face. Cazana blasts Clearwater off the apron. Cazana dodges The Rockett Kick. Cazana connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews via Pinfall

– NWA Hard Times 2022 will take place on November 12th in New Orleans, Louisiana.

– Due to illness, The Commonwealth Connection will be relinquishing their NWA World Tag Team Titles.

Second Pre-Show Match: Rhett Titus vs. VSK

VSK doesn’t adhere to the code of honor. VSK talks smack to Titus. Titus scores the ankle pick. Titus grapples around VSK. VSK grabs a side headlock. VSK with a side headlock takeover. Titus answers with a headscissors neck lock. VSK floats over into another side headlock. Titus transitions into a hammerlock. VSK with a fireman’s carry takeover. Titus with another headscissors neck lock. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus grabs a side headlock. VSK whips Titus across the ring. VSK drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Toss. Titus with a Headscissors Takeover. VSK punches Titus. VSK sends Titus to the corner. Titus dives over VSK. Titus with a Monkey Flip. VSK sends Titus shoulder first into the steel ring post. VSK repeatedly kicks Titus in the face.

VSK uppercuts Titus. VSK bodyslams Titus. VSK with a Leaping Splash for a one count. VSK with two knee drops. VSK applies a hammerlock. VSK with a Slingshot Senton for a one count. VSK is raining down haymakers. VSK applies an arm-bar. Titus with a deep arm-drag. Titus fights out of the fireman’s carry position. VSK denies The German Suplex. Titus ducks a clothesline from VSK. Titus dropkicks VSK. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of VSK. Titus with a BackBreaker. Titus follows that with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. VSK decks Titus with a JawBreaker. VSK SuperKicks Titus. VSK goes for The Frog Splash, but Titus gets his knees up in the air. Titus connects with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhett Titus via Pinfall

Third Pre-Show Match: The Pope vs. Rodney Mack w/Aron Stevens

Stevens trips Pope from the outside before the bell rings. Mack attacks Pope from behind. Mack repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Mack is choking Pope with his boot. Mack stomps on Pope’s back. Forearm Exchange. Pope unloads two knife edge chops. Mack reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Mack scores the elbow knockdown. Mack repeatedly slams Pope’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stevens delivers another cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Mack is mauling Pope. Mack with an elbow drop. Pope avoids the second elbow drop. Pope with a gut punch. Pope thrust kicks the midsection of Mack. Pope with a knee lift. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope sweeps out the legs of Mack. Pope with a Fist Drop.

Pope punches Mack. Pope with The Stinger Splash. Pope drops Mack with a Flying Forearm Smash. Pope with a series of Bionic Elbows. Pope with a double handed chop. Pope follows that with a Running Splash through the ropes. Pope with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Mack nails Pope with a throat thrust. Mack sends Pope to the corner. Pope side steps Mack into the turnbuckles. Pope kicks Mack in the gut. Pope with a drop down uppercut. Stevens continues to run interference. Pope blasts Stevens off the apron. Mack makes Pope tap out to The Million Dollar Dream. After the match, Mack and Stevens gangs up on Pope. JR Kratos storms into the ring to make the save. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Mack pulls Stevens out of the ring.

Winner: Rodney Mack via Submission

Fourth Pre-Show Match: Colby Corino & Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Caprice Coleman & Gustavo Aguilar

Corino tried to jump Coleman and Aguilar before the bell rings. Double Elbow Knockdown to Corino. Double Hip Toss. Double Irish Whip. Legursky made the blind tag. Corino bails out to the floor. Legursky with a double clothesline. Corino tags himself in. Corino with three elbow drops for a one count. Corino applies a front face lock. Coleman drives Corino back first into the turnbuckles. Legurksy tags himself in. Legursky with a double sledge. Legursky whips Coleman across the ring. Coleman kicks Legursky in the chest. Coleman dropkicks Legursky. Coleman tags in Aguilar. Dropkick Party. Legursky catches Aguilar in mid-air. Aguilar kicks Legursky in the face. Legursky swats Aguilar out of mid-air. Legursky tees off on Aguilar. Legursky slaps Aguilar in the chest. Corino tags himself in. Corino with a back elbow smash. Aguilar is displaying his fighting spirit. Legursky tags himself in. Legursky with a blistering chop. Legursky with a clubbing blow to Aguilar’s chest. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Legursky follows that with a Big Biel Throw. Legursky tags in Corino.

Corino repeatedly stomps on Aguilar’s chest. The Fixers are mauling Aguilar in the corner. Legursky bodyslams Aguilar. Legursky poses for the crowd. Corino tags himself in. Legursky wasn’t happy about that decision. Following a snap mare takeover, Corino applies a rear chin lock. Aguilar with heavy bodyshots. Corino hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Corino knocks Coleman off the apron. Corino whips Aguilar across the ring. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Corino. Aguilar drops Corino with The Spinning DDT. Corino tags in Legursky. Legursky stops Aguilar in his tracks. Aguilar decks Legursky with a JawBreaker. Aguilar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Coleman and Corino are tagged in. Coleman with two clotheslines. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Corino. Coleman with a Running Lariat. Corino tags in Legursky. Coleman delivers his combination offense. Coleman ducks under two clotheslines from Legursky. Coleman with a SpringBoard Leg Lariat for a two count. Corino runs interference. Corino with a Roll Through Cutter to Aguilar. Coleman punches Corino. Coleman transitions into a corner mount. Coleman side steps Legursky into Corino. Coleman makes Legursky tap out to The Crossface Chicken Wing.

Winner: Caprice Coleman & Gustavo Aguilar via Submission

NWA 74 !!!!

First Match: EC3 vs. Matthew Mims

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. EC3 backs Mims into the turnbuckles. Mims shoves EC3. Strong lockup. Mims has the power advantage. EC3 applies a side headlock. Mims whips EC3 across the ring. EC3 drops Mims with a shoulder tackle. Mims drops down on the canvas. Mims with a Hip Toss. Mims with a running shoulder tackle. EC3 kicks Mims in the gut. EC3 drives Mims shoulder first into the steel ring post. EC3 applies a wrist lock. EC3 with The Divorce Court. EC3 with clubbing corner clotheslines. Mims attacks the midsection of EC3.

EC3 rocks Mims with a forearm smash. EC3 applies a top wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by EC3. EC3 with a Modified STO. EC3 wraps the left shoulder of Mims around the top rope. EC3 sends Mims to the corner. Mims side steps EC3 into the turnbuckles. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Mims is throwing haymakers at EC3. Mims kicks EC3 in the gut. EC3 avoids The Leaping Hip Attack. Mims with a Corner Hip Attack. Mims with a Leaping Lariat. EC3 slams the left shoulder of Mims on the top rope. EC3 connects with The One Percent. EC3 makes Mims tap out to The Purpose. After the match, EC3 talks about controlling your narrative. EC3 mentions that Thom Latimer has demons despite his positive demeanor as of late, and he’s going to pull all of those demons out.

Winner: EC3 via Submission

Second Match: The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell vs. The Ill Begotten In A Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match

All hell starts breaking loose after the bell rings. Deals backs away from Rinauro. Double Irish Whip. Judais with a leaping double clothesline. Gimp wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Judais tugs on Deals hair. Plunkett and Taylor sends Judais tumbling to the floor. Taylor and Rinauro are brawling on the outside. Gimp headbutts the midsection of Plunkett. Gimp fish hooks Plunkett. Gimp drives Plunkett face first into the wedged chair. Gimp puts his leg on the back of Plunket’s neck. Rinauro with a Tiger Feint Kick. Gimp applies The Dragon Sleeper. Taylor breaks up the submission hold. Taylor with a knife edge chop. Taylor dumps Gimp out of the ring. Taylor lands The Suicide Dive. Judais cracks Taylor with a trash can. Judais shoves Plunkett into the canvas. Judais drops Plunkett with The Big Boot. Deals runs interference with holy water. Deals grabs the crucifix. Judais starts choking Deals in the corner. The Miserably Faithful sets up a ladder on the floor. Plunkett drives Gimp back first into the steel barricade. Taylor flings a chair into Judais face. Taylor delivers multiple chair shots. Taylor is choking Judais with the chair. Gimp attacks The Ill Begotten with a green broom.

Gimp goes back to The Dragon Sleeper. Plunkett with a forearm shot across the back of Gimp’s neck. Gimp with a forearm smash. Plunkett dumps Gimp back first onto a pile of chairs. Taylor hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rinauro shoves Taylor into Plunkett. Rinauro starts biting Taylor’s forehead. Rinauro sets up a chair contraption. Rinauro gives himself a standing ovation. Plunkett scores a right jab. Plunkett goes for a PowerBomb, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. The Ill Begotten catches Rinauro in mid-air. The Ill Begotten PowerBombs Rinauro through the chair contraption. Judais attacks everybody with a tire iron. Taylor delivers the low blow. Plunkett connects with The DDT for a two count. Rinauro SuperKicks Plukett. Gimp with The Acid Drop. Rinauro is throwing haymakers at Taylor. Rinauro continues to bite Taylor’s forehead. Rinauro drills Taylor with The BrainBuster off the ladder. Madusa throws powder into Deals eyes. Mitchell rolls Deals back into the ring. Judais Chokeslams Deals to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Miserably Faithful via Pinfall

Third Match: Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Adonis whips Odinson across the ring. Odinson drops Adonis with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Odinson grabs a side headlock. Adonis sends Odinson into the ropes. Adonis sweeps out the legs of Odinson. Adonis with a Hip Toss. Adonis applies a wrist lock. Adonis grabs an arm-bar. Odinson backs Adonis into the turnbuckles. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Odinson. Adonis unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis with a hammer elbow. Adonis transitions into a corner mount. Odinson kicks Adonis in the face. Odinson with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Odinson drives his knee into Adonis back. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Odisnon with clubbing uppercuts. Adonis with the backslide cover for a two count. Odinson drops Adonis with a Running Uppercut. Odinson uses the bottom rope to choke Adonis. The referee admonishes Odinson. Odinson continues to uppercut Adonis. Odinson with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Odinson applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Odinson with clubbing blows to Adonis back. Adonis hits The Samoan Drop. Adonis delivers his combination offense. Odinson reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle. Adonis clotheslines Odinson. Adonis kicks Odinson in the gut. Adonis drops Odinson with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Odinson blocks The Vertical Suplex. Adonis fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Adonis with The Sky High for a two count. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Odinson blinds Adonis with a spray which forces the disqualification. After the match, Odinson attacks Adonis with the spray bottle.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Disqualification

Fourth Match: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide with two arm-drags. Homicide wants Morton to shake his hand. Morton obliges. Strong lockup. Morton applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Morton grabs a side headlock. Homicide whips Morton across the ring. Morton drops Homicide with two shoulder tackles. Homicide drops down on the canvas. Morton with a Counter Hip Toss. Strong lockup. Homicide backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Morton turns Homicide over. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morton with a deep arm-drag. Morton pops back on his feet. Morton dropkicks Homicide to the floor. Homicide has words with Ricky on the outside. Homicide is tired of Morton’s patronizing. Stalemate in the corner. Homicide delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Homicide goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Morton lands back on his feet. Morton with The O’Connor Roll for a two count.

Morton with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Morton applies a side headlock. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Homicide side steps Morton into the turnbuckles. Homicide hits The Three Amigos. Homicide scores the elbow knockdown. Homicide taunts Ricky. Homicide uses the middle rope as a weapon. Homicide fish hooks Morton. Homicide unloads two knife edge chops. Homicide with the greco roman eye poke. Homicide with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Homicide. Morton drops Homicide with The Pele Kick. Homicide catches Morton in mid-air. Homicide drives Morton back first into the steel ring post. Homicide bodyslams Morton on the floor. Ricky rolls his son back into the ring. Morton with heavy bodyshots. Homicide nails Morton with The Bell Clap. Homicide whips Morton across the ring. Morton drops Homicide with The DDT. Morton with The Sole Food. Morton with a Monkey Flip. Homicide responds with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide puts Morton on the top turnbuckle.

Morton with the back door escape. Morton drills Homicide with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Morton PowerBombs Homicide. Morton with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Homicide regroups on the outside. Morton rolls Homicide back into the ring. Morton goes for The Frog Splash, but Homicide ducks out of the way. Homicide hooks the outside leg for a two count. Homicide goes for The Cop Killer, but Morton lands back on his feet. Morton SuperKicks Homicide. Homicide with a short-arm lariat. Homicide denies The Pump Knee Strike. Morton punches Homicide for a two count. Homicide delivers the inverted low blow. The referee threatens to disqualify Homicide. Morton drives Homicide head first into the top turnbuckle pad. Morton with The Rolling Senton. Homicide avoids The MoonSault. Homicide puts Morton on the top turnbuckle. Homicide uppercuts Morton. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cuter to pickup the victory

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis had a in-ring interview with NWA Legend “Wild Fire” Tommy Rich.

Fifth Match: Matt Cardona vs. Rolando Freeman

Cardona kicks Freeman in the gut. Cardona shoves Freeman into the canvas. Freeman refuses to shake Cardona’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cardona tugs on Freeman’s hair. Cardona backs Freeman into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Cardona gets down on his knees and signals for the test of strength. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Freeman with a leaping back elbow smash. Cardona answers with a double knee strike. Cardona with a Running Boot. Cardona kicks Freeman in the chest. Cardona transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cardona is mauling Freeman. Cardona puts his knee on the back of Freeman’s neck.

Cardona drives Freeman back first into the turnbuckles. Cardona with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cardona toys around with Freeman. Palm Strike Exchange. Freeman with a Missile Dropkick. Freeman drops Cardona with a Sliding Flatliner for a two count. Freeman with forearm shivers. Freeman with clubbing blows to Cardona’s back. Cardona clotheslines Freeman. Cardona slams Freeman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona is raining down forearms in the corner. Cardona delivers The Reboot for a two count. Cardona blow his nose at Freeman. Cardona gives the referee the middle finger. Freeman connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rolando Freeman via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kilynn King vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Samantha Starr w/Baby Doll vs. Missa Kate vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Angelina Love vs. Natalia Markova vs. Taryn Terrell In A Gauntlet Match. The Winner Will Get A NWA World Women’s Championship Match On Night Two

