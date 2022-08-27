Nick Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last several years.

The promotion had a lot of turnover since 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a few names have returned since then. The company was able to sign Kylie Rae to help with the women’s division.

Aldis re-signed with NWA in 2021, extending their long-time partnership together. However, he previously noted that he accepted less money at one point to help NWA. This is something Fightful Select was able to confirm.

Per their report, initial pay cuts were given to talent due to the pandemic changing things. Aldis particularly took less money than his contract stipulated to help alleviate that.

Billy Corgan picked up an option year on Aldis’ contract for 2021 and extended his deal for 2022. The NWA owner has stated Aldis isn’t in creative with NWA and doesn’t want to be, and wants to simply be, a talent.

It was added that AEW had made Aldis an offer in 2019 that Aldis passed on.