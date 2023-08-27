Night Two of the NWA 75th Anniversary Show will take place tonight from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

Night One was held on Saturday at the same venue, and included four big title changes, plus build for tonight. You can click here for details on each title change. Below are quick results from Night One:

* Pre-show Match: Robert Anthony defeated Jake Dumas * Pre-show Match: Daisy Kill and Talos defeated The Fixers (Jay Bradley, Wrecking Ball Legursky) in the NWA United States Tag Team Titles Showdown Final to earn a title shot on Night Two * Pre-show Match: Zyon defeated Jordan Clearwater * Pre-show Match: Jack Cartwheel won the Jubilee Jamboree over Matt Vine, Eric Jackson, Alex Taylor and Koa Laxamana to become the #1 contender to NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino for Night Two * Max The Impaler defeated Kenzie Paige to become the new NWA World Women’s Television Champion * Silas Mason defeated JR Kratos and Odinson in a Three-Way to win the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Title * Joe Alonzo defeated Homicide * The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo, Ruffo) defeated Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper, Mims). ICP’s Violent J was with Yabo and Ruffo * Colby Corino defeated Kerry Morton to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title * Jax Dane defeated Tim Storm in a No DQ match * Kenzie Paige won the Burke Invitational Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille for Night Two. The Burke Invitational Gauntlet also featured Max, Allysin Kay, Samantha Starr, Sierra, CJ, Heather Monroe, Taylor Rising, Ruthie Jay, MJ Jenkins and The WOAD. Paige last eliminated Kay to get the win * Matt Cardona issued his Open Challenge and then defeated Ricky Morton * Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) defeated La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf) to become the new NWA World Tag Team Champions * NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille retained over Natalia Markova in a No Limits match

Below is what looks to be the card for Night Two of NWA 75, which will also air live from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. The main card will begin at 8pm on FITE.

Bullrope Match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

EC3 vs. Tyrus (c)

If Tyrus loses, he must retire from in-ring competition.

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Kenzie Paige vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox vs. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Thom Latimer (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

21-Man Battle Royal Winner vs. Silas Mason (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Colby Corino (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kylie Page) vs. M95 (Madi Wrenkowski, Missa Kate) (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

Talos and Daisy Kill vs. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana, Anthony Andrews) (c)

Homicide vs. Joe Alonzo

Pre-show Match: 21-Man Battle Royal To Be The New #1 Contender to the NWA National Heavyweight Title

Participants TBA

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.