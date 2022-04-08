The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Junior Heavyweight champion Homicide will be defending the gold against Colby Corino at the promotion’s April 30th Powerrr Trip 2 event, which takes place from Valor Hall in Oak Grove Kentucky, and will be broadcast on FITE TV.

Just announced for PowerrrTrip 2 on April 30th!! The new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide, faces what might be his toughest opponent yet in 'The Last Bastion' @ColbyCorino.

This is the first matchup announced for the event, and Homicide’s third title defense since winning the gold at the Crockett Cup. Stay tuned for more matchups.