The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

— Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. El Rudo & Jamie Stanley in a NWA Tag Team Tournament Quarter Final Match.

— Jax Dane vs. Crimson.

— Marti Belle vs. Paola Blaze.

— Jordan Clearwater (w/Austin Idol) vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Cyon in a #1 Contender’s Match for the NWA Television Championship.