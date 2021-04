The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the description:

“On this week’s super-sized episode of NWA Powerrr, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion offers an ultimatum to Trevor Murdoch, Kratos takes on Sal Rinauro, Thunder Rosa and Kamille meet in a summit to clear the air around the NWA Women’s World Championship, and much, much more!”