The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the lineup
Matt Cross v. Matthew Mims
We hear from Kamille
Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie
Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer vs. Kratos & Aron Stevens.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦𝘴
TOMORROW at 6:05pm ET on @nwa #NWAPowerrr:
Cross v. Mims
We hear from Kamille
Jax vs. Slice Boogie
and much more!
🔥PLUS, special guest @VelVelHoller joins us on #FITE in the Powerrr chat room.
[ Feel the Power: https://t.co/ZOdo00RpH8 ] pic.twitter.com/PRgulGoEfj
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 10, 2021