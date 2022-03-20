NWA Crockett Cup Results 3/20/22

Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

First Match: The Briscoes vs. The Cardonas In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Mark Briscoe and VSK will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark applies a side headlock. VSK whips Mark across the ring. Mak drops VSK with a shoulder tackle. Mark sends VSK into the ropes. VSK slides under Mark. VSK with a Headscissors Takeover. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Mark. VSK kicks Mark in the chest. VSK with a Step Up Enzuigiri. VSK poses for the crowd. VSK with a corner clothesline. VSK tags in Mark to the ring apron. Mark with a karate chop. Mark ducks a clothesline from VSK. Mark with a chop/forearm combination. Mark tags in Jay. Mark slams VSK’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jay with a Running Boot. Mark knocks Knox off the apron. Mark levels VSK with The Body Avalanche. Jay stomps on VSK’s chest. Jay with two uppercuts. Jay repeatedly stomps on VSK’s chest. Jay is choking VSK with his boot. Jay HeadButts VSK. Jay tags in Mark. Mark punches VSK in the ribs. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Mark follows that with a knife edge chop. Mark tags in Jay.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. VSK with heavy bodyshots. Jay rocks VSK with a forearm smash. Jay uppercuts VSK. Jay tags in Mark. Jay bodyslams VSK. Mark with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Mark plays to the crowd. Mark with a basement dropkick. Mark with a forearm smash. Mark tags in Jay. Mark slams VSK’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Jay with The Stinger Splash. VSK ducks a clothesline from Mark. VSK holds onto the ropes. Knox made the blind tag. VSK kicks Jay in the face. VSK sends Mark tumbling to the floor. Knox with a Running Crossbody Block. Knox HeadButts Jay. Knox tees off on Jay. Knox is choking Jay with his boot. VSK uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Knox with a Running Boot across the back of Jay’s head. Knox tags in VSK. Knox bodyslams Jay. Knox bodyslams VSK on top of Jay. Standing MoonSault/Leg Drop Combination for a two count.

VSK is raining down haymakers. Jay shoves VSK. Jay is displaying his fighting spirit. Jay ducks a clothesline from VSK. Jay tags in Mark. Mark ducks a clothesline from VSK. Mark unloads a flurry of chops and forearms. Knox applies a waist lock. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mark delivers his combination offense. VSK kicks Mark in the gut. Mark kicks Knox off the apron. Mark kicks VSK in the face. Mark with The Shotgun Dropkick. Mark with a corner clothesline. Mark puts VSK on the top turnbuckle. Mark uppercuts VSK. Mark hits The Iconoclasm for a two count. VSK rakes the eyes of Mark. VSK shoves Mark into Jay. VSK with a Pump Knee Strike. VSK with The Ushigoroshi. Knox follows that with a Running Crossbody Block. VSK hooks the outside leg for a two count. VSK transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jay pulls Knox off the apon. VSK goes for The Frog Splash, but Mark gets his knees up in the air. The Briscoes connects with Redneck Boogie. The Briscoes plants VSK with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Briscoes via Pinfall

Second Match: La Rebellion vs. Douglas Williams & Harry Smith In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup

Bestia 666 and Douglas Williams will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams backs Bestia into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams with a single leg takedown. Williams applies a toe and ankle hold. Bestia escapes the hold. Strong lockup. Williams applies The Full Nelson Lock. Williams transitions into a hammerlock. Bestia grabs a wrist lock. Williams walks Bestia into the ropes. Smith tags himself in. Smith kicks Bestia in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Smith headbutts the midsection of Bestia. Smith punches Bestia in the back. Smith with two bodyslams for a two count. Smith goes for a PowerBomb, but Wolf counters with a chop block. La Rebellion gangs up on Smith. Bestia repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Smith. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Wolf taunts Williams. La Rebellion continues to use the referee’s lack of vision to their advantage. Bestia applies a leg lock. Bestia tags in Wolf.

Wolf stomps on Smith’s chest. Smith with two headbutts. Smith with a forearm smash. Wolf dropkicks Smith for a two count. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia continues to kick the left hamstring of Smith. Bestia hammers down on the back of Smith’s neck. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf with a chop/forearm combination. Smith is displaying his fighting spirit. Wolf hyperextends the left leg of Smith. Wolf with The Dragon Leg Screw Whip. Wolf tags in Bestia. Bestia dropkicks the left hamstring of Smith for a two count. Bestia repeatedly stomps on the left ankle of Smith. Bestia dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Smith Powerslams Bestia. Williams and Wolf are tagged in.

Williams with two clotheslines. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Williams with a flying european uppercut. Williams with a bodyshot/uppercut combination. Williams sends Wolf to the corner. Williams with a corner clothesline. Williams with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Wolf denies The Chaos Theory. Williams headbutts the midsection of Wolf. Williams hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Bestia dropkicks the left knee of Smith. The referee tells Bestia to get out of the ring. Wolf with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf drops Williams with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Wolf tags in Bestia. Double Irish Whip. Bestia leapfrogs over Williams. Wolf with a knee lift. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines Williams. La Rebellion connects with Mark Of The Beast for a two count. Bestia sends Smith tumbling to the floor. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Wolf puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Bestia goes for The Muscle Buster, but Williams lands back on his feet. Smith sends Wolf crashing to the outside. Williams tags in Smith. Smith plants Bestia with The Avalanche Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douglas Williams & Harry Smith via Pinfall

Third Match: Anthony Mayweather (c) vs. Jax Dane For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Mayweather attacks Dane before the bell rings. Mayweather goes for The Stinger Splash, but Dane counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Dane takes off his jacket. Mayweather transitions into a corner mount. Dane with the greco roman eye poke. Mayweather slams Dane’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Mayweather whips Dane across the ring. Dane ducks under two clotheslines from Mayweather. Dane bails out to the floor. Mayweather kicks Dane in the gut. Mayweather punches Dane in the back. Mayweather sends Dane face first into the steel ring post. Mayweather slams Dane’s head on the steel barricade. Mayweather rolls Dane back into the ring. Dane once again rolls himself out of the ring. Mayweather with a chop/forearm combination.

Mayweather drives Dane back first into the ring apron. Mayweather with a blistering chop. Mayweather goes for The Suicide Dive, but Dane counters with a forearm smash. Mayweather with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Mayweather lands The Top Rope Swann Dive. Dane rolls Mayweather back into the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Mayweather. Mayweather with The Northern Lights Suplex. Dane delivers The Chop Block. Dane drives Mayweather crotch first into the steel ring post. Dane wraps the left leg of Mayweather around the ring post. Chop/Knee Kick Exchange. Dane sends Mayweather shoulder first into the ring post. Dane applies The Ankle Lock on the middle rope. Dane argues with the referee. Dane repeatedly slams the left leg of Mayweather on the ring apron. Dane applies the single leg crab.

Dane slams the left knee of Mayweather on the canvas. Mayweather is throwing haymakers at Dane. Dane kicks the left knee of Mayweather. Mayweather ducks a clothesline from Dane. Dane denies The Backslide Cover. Dane avoids The Polish Hammer. Mayweather hits The SpineBuster. Mayweather ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dane shoves the referee into the ropes. Mayweather with Three HeadButts. Mayweather sends Dane crashing into the canvas. Mayweather connects with The Flying Elbow Drop. Mayweather starts favoring his left knee. Mayweather fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dane falls on top of Mayweather’s back. Dane pulls the left knee pad of Mayweather. Dane repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Mayweather. Dane with an elbow drop on the left knee of Mayweather. Mayweather makes Dane tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker. After the match, Dane viciously attacks the left knee of Mayweather with the turnbuckle connector. Dane informs the referee that he’s cashing in his title opportunity he got from The NWA Champions Series.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Mayweather via Submission

Fourth Match: Anthony Mayweather (c) vs. Jax Dane For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

The crowd is absolutely livid with Dane. Mayweather struggles to get back on his feet. Dane connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Jax Dane via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Hex (c) vs. Pretty Empowered For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Marti Belle and Kenzie Paige will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Belle with a side headlock takeover. Paige whips Belle across the ring. Belle drops Paige with a shoulder tackle. Belle flexes her muscles. Paige drops down on the canvas. Belle ducks a clothesline from Paige. Paige goes for a Hip Toss, but Belle rolls her over for a two count. Belle slams Paige’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Belle tags in Kay. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle sweeps out the legs of Paige. Assisted Hip Attack. Kay with The Running Boot. Kay pulls Paige out to the center of the ring for a two count. Paige with forearm shivers. Paige goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Kay counters with a BackBreaker for a two count. Kay sends Paige to the corner. Paige side steps Kay into the turnbuckles. Kay dumps Paige face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Envy rolls Paige out of the ring behind the referee’s back.

Pretty Empowered were going for the twin magic spot, but it didn’t work out so well. Kay decks Paige with a back elbow smash. Kay rolls Envy out of the ring. Kay with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Kay applies a front face lock. Belle tags herself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a Running Blockbuster. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Belle follows that with The PK for a two count. Belle applies a front face lock. Paige uses her feet to create separation. Paige tags in Envy. Envy matrix under a clothesline from Belle. Envy kicks Belle in the face. Paige with The Backstabber. Envy hooks the outside leg for a one count. Envy starts rag dolling Belle.

Envy sends Belle face first into the left boot of Paige. Envy with a running forearm smash. Pretty Empowered are mauling Belle in the corner. Envy tags in Paige. Paige with The Helluva Kick. Paige tags in Envy. Envy with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Envy applies the chin bar. Belle with elbows into the midsection of Envy. Envy pulls Belle down to the mat. Envy stomps on Belle’s chest. Paige tags herself in. Pretty Empowered peppers Belle with forearm shivers. Paige with The Hook Kick for a two count. Paige repeatedly stomps on Belle’s back and chest. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Paige drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Paige applies a rear chin lock. Belle decks Paige with a JawBreaker. Belle with The Pump Kick. Envy tags herself in. Envy knocks Kay off the ring apron. Envy inadvertently clocks Paige with The Roundhouse Kick. Belle delivers The Rolling Elbow. Belle tags in Kay. Kay clotheslines Envy. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay kicks Envy in the gut. The Hex connects with Hex Marks The Spot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Colby Corino vs. Darius Lockhart In A Fatal Four Way Match For The Vacated NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

