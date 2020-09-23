According to Fightful Select, the National Wrestling Alliance has granted the release of former tag team champion Royce Isaacs, who was a member of the Strictly Business faction led by world’s champion Nick Aldis. Reports are that the NWA could have rolled-over Isaacs’ contract the same way they did with Zicky Dice, but his deal had already expired and they decided to part ways.

Isaacs was reportedly well liked backstage and was trusted with his spot on the card, but due to the promotion’s contracts being for “relatively no money,” he decided that free agency was his best play.

Stay tuned.