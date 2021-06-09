The National Wrestling Alliance taped future episodes of NWA Power this week from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. An estimated 25-30 fans were in attendance.
Thanks to Joshua Bradley and F4Wonline.com for these spoilers to air on future Power episodes:
* Velvet Sky, Tim Storm and Joe Galli were on commentary with the occasional guest commentators sitting in
* JTG defeated Fred Rosser and El Rudo (Sam Adonis) in a Triple Threat
* Kylie Rae defeated Melina
* Tyrus defeated two local wrestlers in a Handicap Match
* Crimson defeated Slice Boogie
* Chris Adonis defeated Parrow and Thom Latimer in a Triple Threat
* Marshe Rockett defeated Jeremiah Plunkett
* Jennacide defeated Lady Frost
* NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens, Mims and Captain YUMA vs. NWA World Tag Team Champion Kratos and Hawx Aerie (Luke and PJ) went to a No Contest due to interference
* Tyrus defeated NWA World Television Champion The Pope (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title)
* NWA World Television Champion The Pope defeated Sal Rinauro (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title, or if The Pope lost the title in the match before)
* Serena Deeb and Kylie Rae defeated Thunder Rosa and Skye Blue
* Hawx Aerie (Luke and PJ) and El Rudo defeated Bestia 666, Homicide and Mecha Wolf in a Lucha Rules match
* Chris Adonis defeated JTG
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defeated Odinson (there is no word on if this was a title match or non-title)
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Thom Latimer
* Mims defeated Jax Dane
* Colby Corino defeated Sal Rinauro
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.