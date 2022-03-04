NWA Powerrr Results 3/4/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The OGK vs. The Fixers In A First Round Match In The 2022 Crockett Cup Tournament

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Bennett with forearm shivers. Legursky drives his knee into the midsection of Bennett. Legursky tees off on Bennett. Legursky HeadButts Bennett. Legursky with clubbing blows to Bennett’s back. The Fixers whips Bennett into Taven. Taven decks Legursky with a back elbow smash. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Bennett shoves Bradley into Legursky. Stereo Dropkicks. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Legursky puts Taven on the top turnbuckle pad. Taven kicks Legursky in the chest. Bennett rocks Legursky with a forearm smash. Taven with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Double Irish Whip. Legursky runs through two double clotheslines. Double Toe Kick. Bennett SuperKicks Legursky. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Legursky denies the drop toe hold. Taven with The Mid-Kick. Bennett kicks the left knee of Legursky. Taven with a running elbow smash. Bennett launches Bradley over the top rope. Legursky with a Back Body Drop. Legursky catches Taven in mid-air. Legursky Powerslams Taven into Bennett. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Big Boot/Inverted Atomic Drop Combination. Legursky drops Bennett with a Running Body Block. Bradley knocks Taven off the ring apron. Bennett with a knife edge chop. Bradley slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bradley with clubbing blows to Bennett’s chest. Bradley applies a front face lock. Bradley tags in Legursky. Assisted Bodyslam. Double HeadButt for a two count. Taven delivers his combination offense. Legursky sends Taven tumbling to the floor. Bennett crawls under Legursky. Bennett decks Legursky with a back elbow smash. Bennett with two knife edge chops. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow. Legursky answers with a Running Body Block. The OGK regroups on the outside. Legursky teases a dive. Bradley with a Blindside Attack on the outside. Bradey rolls Bennett back into the ring. The referee is losing control of this match. Legursky lawn darts Taven into the nether regions of Bennett for a two count. Legursky is lighting up Bennett’s chest. Legursky puts his foot on the back of Bennett’s neck. Legursky with a gut punch. Legursky slams Bennett’s head on the left boot of Bradley. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Bradley kicks Bennett in the gut. Bradley punches Bennett in the ribs. Bennett with a desperation chop. Bradley bodyslams Bennett. Bradley with a Knee Drop for a two count. Bradley kicks Taven in the face. Bennett with a chop/forearm combination. Bennett drops Bradley with The Rolling Elbow. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky stops Bennett in his tracks. Bennett with another Rolling Elbow. Legursky with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bradley inadvertently kicks the back of Legursky’s head. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Taven with The Spinning Heel Kick. Taven follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven with a Discus Lariat. Taven ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Taven lands The Suicide Dive. Taven with a shoulder block. Taven slips over Legursky’s back. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Taven ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Taven with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taven connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Taven knocks Bradley off the apron. Taven with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Bennett Spears Bradley on the apron. Bradley sends Taven crashing into the ropes. The Fixers with a Double PowerBomb to Bennett. The Fixers plants Taven with The Double BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Fixers via Pinfall

Second Match: The Pope vs. Mike Knox

Pope ducks a clothesline from Knox. Pope with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Pope slams Knox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope repeatedly stomps on Knox’s chest. Knox shoves Pope. Pope runs Knox into the turnbuckles. Pope with forearm shivers. Pope unloads three knife edge chops. Knox regroups on the outside. Pope slams Knox’s head on the steel barricade. Pope hits Knox with a plastic water bottle. Knox drives his knee into the midsection of Pope. Pope with a gut punch. Pope slams Knox’s head on the ring apron. Pope rolls Knox back into the ring. Pope with Three Stinger Splashes. Pope ducks a clothesline from Knox. Knox drops Pope with a Running Crossbody Block.

Knox tees off on Pope. Pope with a thumb to the eye. Pope transitions into a corner mount. Pope shoves the referee. Pope ducks a clothesline from Knox. Pope clotheslines Knox over the top rope. Pope whips Knox into the barricade. Pope grabs a steel chair. Knox with a desperation bodyshot. Knox punches Pope in the back. Knox slams Pope’s head on the apron. Knox delivers The Big Boot. Knox with two elbow drops. Knox starts choking Pope. Knox uses the middle rope as a weapon. Knox levels Pope with The Body Avalanche. Knox with a Side Walk Slam for a one count. Knox applies a rear chin lock. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope with a forearm smash. Knox catches Pope in mid-air. Knox hits The Uranage Slam for a two count.

Knox HeadButts Pope. Knox and Pope are trading back and forth shots. Knox bodyslams Pope. Knox with The Leg Drop for a two count. Knox applies a side headlock. Pope repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Knox. Pope with a chop/forearm combination. Knox responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Knox removes the top turnbuckle pad. Knox taunts Pope. Knox HeadButts Pope. Pope sends Knox to the corner. Pope delivers his combination offense. Pope with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pope drops Knox with The DDT. Pope wraps tape around his fist. Pope is throwing haymakers at Knox. Pope kicks Knox in the gut. Pope uppercuts Knox. Pope with Three Flying Elbow Drops. Pope is fired up. Pope prepares for The Elijah Express. Knox kicks Pope in the face. Knox side steps Pope into the exposed steel. Knox connects with The Running Hip Attack to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Knox via Pinfall

– Get your replica Ten Pounds Of Gold Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Third Match: Chris Adonis (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis with a Hip Toss. Adonis struts around the ring. Strong lockup. Adonis with a deep arm-drag. Mayweather regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Adonis bodyslams Mayweather. Adonis talks smack to Mayweather. Strong lockup. Adonis applies a side headlock. Mayweather whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis drops Mayweather with a shoulder tackle. Mayweather drops down on the canvas. Mayweather with a Hip Toss. Mayweather with a deep arm-drag. Mayweather bodyslams Adonis. Adonis regroups on the outside. Adonis bickers with the fans. Mayweather with a knife edge chop. Mayweather tosses Adonis around the ringside area. Mayweather rolls Adonis back into the ring. Adonis calls a timeout in the corner. Adonis wants Mayweather to shake his hand. Mayweather with a chop/forearm combination. Mayweather sends Adonis to the corner. Adonis side steps Mayweather into the turnbuckles.

Adonis clotheslines the back of Mayweather’s neck. Adonis with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Adonis with a Knee Drop. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Mayweather’s back. Adonis is choking Mayweather in the corner. The referee admonishes Adonis. Adonis is choking Mayweather with his boot. Mayweather with heavy bodyshots. Adonis answers with the greco roman eye poke. Following a snap mare takeover, Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Mayweather kicks Adonis in the face. Mayweather with two polish hammers. Mayweather hits The SpineBuster. Mayweather lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Adonis rakes the eyes of Mayweather. Mayweather denies The Master Lock. Adonis with The SpineBuster. Adonis poses for the crowd. Mayweather sends Adonis tumbling to the floor. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Mayweather. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Mayweather refuses to quit. Mayweather rolls Adonis over to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Mayweather via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 299 of The Hoots Podcast