NWA Powerrr Results 6/14/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Bully Ray Interview

Kyle Davis: I’m doing fantastic, Bully. Thank you for being a part of the National Wrestling Alliance. Obviously I’m not the only one excited to see you, the fans are as well. Alwayz Ready, you were there, you got to witness two of the women you helped train, they became stars, Kilynn King and the NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille. And I’ve got to ask you, everybody’s looking at you now, the NWA, what is the plan for you?

Bully Ray: Well, first of all, I’m very happy to be here. Thank you to Billy. Thank you to the NWA. Thank you to all the great fans out here tonight. And listen, before we go any farther, I want to do something, can I do something? All right, check this out, I need everybody standing on their feet right now, the entire arena on their feet. Remember how back in the day we used to chant ECW? How about tonight we chant NWA?

The Cardonas walk into the ring. Mike Knox hugs Bully Ray. Bully shakes VSK’s hand. Bully talks about his history with Knox in The Aces and 8’s.

Mike Knox: You saved my wrestling career, brother. After I left WWE, I never thought I was ever going to work again, ever, until you called. Oh, baby, I got this idea, we’re gonna be a brotherhood. We’re gonna be the best. We’re gonna take over the world, man. We did it, baby. We put the gold around your waist, bro. It’s so awesome. I never thought I was gonna wrestle again. And I came back here, Billy, you saved me a little bit, too. He’s a good man. I remember all the good times, man. I kinda get emotional, I’m so glad that you’re here, bro. I just want to let everybody know that you are a complete piece of garbage. You are a phony. You are a fake tough guy and I’m sick of you. Go away, bro. Make all the faces you want, babyface.

I don’t get it, nobody spent more time drinking beers and talking shit than me and you. I know what your goal is, man. You want to rip every little penny off that you can. You want to put as much money in your pocket as you can. You don’t give a shit about the boys, you don’t care. You’re a cancer to every locker room that you’ve ever been in. You’ve burned every bridge to every friend that you’ve ever made. And with the Aces and 8’s, you know what, you left us to starve. You got your legends deal like you wanted. You made your money like you always wanted and you left us to starve, brother. I hate you. You left us to starve and we’re over here struggling, you’re wearing leather coats and thousand dollar shoes.

Bully Ray: Listen, can you do me a favor? Give us a second. You are the last …

– Knox snatches the microphone out of Bully’s hand.

Mike Knox: Am I lying to you? Did you not do ever single thing that I said you did? Did you leave us to die? Did you call when we were injured, when we couldn’t turn the food to the table, could you lend out a hand or anything? No, you couldn’t do jack shit. You left us to starve, brother and I’ll never ever forgive you and I will not forget, either.

Bully Ray: Listen, I’m a different person now than I was then. So I get it. I did you wrong. I did the other guys wrong. Dude, we’re brothers, we’re men, I’m looking you in the eyes I’m sorry. I’m sorry if I did you wrong. Listen, you’re right, it’s your company, I’m taking up way too much of your time. I’ll shake your hand, I’ll leave and that’s it.

Knox punches Bully. VSK rolls a table into the ring. Knox Chokeslams Bully through the table to close the segment.

May Valentine Backstage Interviews

– May Valentine had a backstage with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Green says that they are unwilling at this time to reveal what Billy Corgan said to them before Matt had to relinquish the 10 Pounds Of Gold.

– Luke Hawx is pissed about the way Homicide treated his son at NWA Alwayz Ready.

– Natalia Markova is ready to switch her focus to Kamille and the NWA World Women’s Championship.

– Kilynn King says that despite her loss at Alwayz Ready, she’s willing to put the work in to earn another match with Kamille.

First Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Taryn Terrell

Terrell is playing mind games with Valkyrie. Valkyrie tugs on Terrell’s hair. Terrell throws Valkyrie entrance gear out of the ring. Valkyrie kicks the left hamstring of Terrell. Valkyrie tees off on Terrell. Terrell gets rid of her skirt. Valkyrie kicks Terrell in the gut. Valkyrie slams Terrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Terrell’s chest. Valkyrie with two overhand chops. Valkyrie sends Terrell to the corner. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Valkyrie hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Valkyrie whips Terrell across the ring. Terrell ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Valkyrie puts Terrell on the middle rope. Valkyrie kicks Terrell in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Valkyrie with clubbing knee strikes. Terrell reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Terrell shoves Valkyrie. Valkyrie runs after Terrell.

Terrell stomps on Valkyrie’s back. Terrell with a falling sledge for a one count. Terrell with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Terrell whips Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Terrell is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Terrell sends Valkyrie face first into the canvas. Terrell applies The Camel Clutch. Valkyrie backs Terrell into the turnbuckles. Terrell side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie kicks Terrell in the face. Valkyrie rolls Terrell over for a two count. Both ladies are knocked down after a double face plant. Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie delivers her combination offense. Valkyrie with a drop toe hold. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Terrell. Valkyrie with The SurfBoard Stomp for a two count. Terrell denies The German Suplex. Valkyrie denies The Stunner. Terrell drops Valkyrie with The Cutter for a two count. Valkyrie catches Terrell in mid-air. Valkyrie blocks a clothesline from Terrell. Valkyrie spins Terrell around. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

– Trevor Murdoch gets into a brawl with The Freeman Brothers.

Second Match: Strictly Business vs. The Cardonas

Thomas Latimer and Mike Knox will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Latimer applies a side headlock. Knox whips Latimer across the ring. Latimer runs into Knox. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Knox. Latimer with two dropkicks. Latimer ducks a clothesline from Knox. Latimer bodyslams Knox. Latimer applies a wrist lock. Knox with a throat thrust. Knox tags in VSK. Latimer with a Hip Toss. VSK kicks Latimer in the face. Latimer catches VSK in mid-air. Latimer goes for The Fallaway Slam, but VSK lands back on his feet. Latimer denies The O’Connor Roll. Latimer drops VSK with a shoulder tackle. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis with a flying double axe handle strike. Adonis applies a wrist lock. Adonis with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Adonis with a knife edge chop. VSK answers the greco roman eye poke. VSK tags in Knox.

Knox is throwing haymakers at Latimer. Adonis unloads three knife edge chops. Adonis punches Knox. Adonis with a blistering chop. Knox reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis decks Knox with a back elbow smash. Adonis with a flying shoulder tackle for a two count. Knox reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. VSK kicks Adonis in the back. Knox with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Knox tags in VSK. Knox with a gut punch. VSK with a Running Uppercut. Knox levels Adonis with The Body Avalanche. VSK dropkicks Adonis for a two count. VSK drives his knee into Adonis back. VSK taunts Latimer. VSK with two knee drops for a one count. VSK tags in Knox. Knox HeadButts Adonis. Knox bodyslams Adonis. Knox with The Elbow Drop for a two count.

Knox applies a rear chin lock. Adonis with heavy bodyshots. Adonis ducks a clothesline from Knox. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Latimer and VSK are tagged in. Latimer ducks a clothesline from VSK. Latimer with two clotheslines. Latimer with a leaping back elbow smash. Latimer follows that with a corner clothesline. Latimer with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Latimer goes for a PowerBomb, but VSK lands back on his feet. The referee catches VSK grabbing Latimer’s tights. Knox drops Latimer with The Big Boot. VSK SuperKicks Latimer for a two count. Knox with clubbing blows to Adonis back. Knox tees off on Adonis. VSK dumps Latimer out of the ring. VSK goes for The Hip Attack, but Adonis counters with The Master Lock. Knox suffers the same fate. Latimer connects with The Brighter Side Of Suffering to pickup the victory.

Winner: Strictly Business via Pinfall

