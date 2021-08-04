NWA Powerrr Results 8/3/21

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

Rules

– Pins or Submissions: +5 Points To The Winning Team

– Draw: +2 Points To Both Teams

– Disqualification: +3 Points To The Winning Team

– Should a bracket end in a deadlock, the NWA Governing Body will award a round one tie break to whichever team should win their contests in the shortest time.

First Match: (Team Kamille & Idol) Kenzie Page vs. (Team Stevens & Terrell) Lady Frost In A Block A Matchup In The NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Frost tugs on Paige’s hair. The referee admonishes Frost. Frost is playing mind games with Paige. Strong lockup. Paige with an arm-drag takeover. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Frost punches Paige in the back. Frost stomps on Paige’s back. Frost repeatedly stomps on Paige’s chest. Chop Exchange. Frost continues to stomp on Paige’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Frost stomps on the midsection of Paige. Frost with a double knee drop for a two count. Frost applies a rear chin lock. Paige with elbows into the midsection of Frost. Frost pulls Paige down to the mat.

The referee continues to scold Frost. Frost stands on the back of Paige’s neck. Frost with a blistering chop. Paige shoves Frost. Frost is choking Paige with her boot. Frost with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Frost talks smack to Paige. Paige unloads two knife edge chops. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Frost with two corner spears. Frost with a Rising Knee Strike. Paige ducks a clothesline from Frost. Paige with a chop/forearm combination. Paige ducks a clothesline from Frost. Frost delivers The Windmill Kick. Frost lands The MoonSault for a two count. Frost argues with the referee. Paige connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Pinfall

Second Match: (Team Aldis & Melina) Crimson vs. (Team Pope & Velvet) The Mystery Man In A Block B Matchup In The NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mystery backs Crimson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Crimson applies a side headlock. Mystery tugs on Crimson’s ponytail. Mystery brings Crimson to the corner. Mystery applies a side headlock. Crimson whips Mystery across the ring. Mystery runs into Crimson. Mystery ducks a clothesline from Crimson. Mystery applies a waist lock. Crimson with two sharp elbow strikes. Crimson with the irish whip. Mystery dives over Crimson. Mystery ducks a clothesline from Crimson. Crimson scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Crimson is trying to remove Mystery’s mask. Crimson slams Mystery’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson is choking Mystery with his boot. Crimson rakes the eyes of Mystery.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Crimson with a chop/forearm combination. Crimson with a corner clothesline. Crimson follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Crimson applies a rear chin lock. Crimson repeatedly drives his knee into Mystery’s back. Crimson applies a rear chin lock. Mystery with heavy bodyshots. Crimson pulls Mystery down to the mat. Crimson stomps on Mystery’s chest. Crimson kicks Mystery in the face. Crimson and Mystery are trading back and forth shots. Crimson using the middle rope as a weapon. Crimson rocks Mystery with a forearm smash. Crimson goes for a Bodyslam, but Mystery lands back on his feet. Mystery with a forearm smash. Mystery scores the elbow knockdown. Mystery transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mystery with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mystery with clubbing elbow smashes.

Mystery applies a rear chin lock. Mystery hammers down on the back of Crimson’s neck. Mystery with a blistering chop. Mystery punches Crimson in the back. Mystery repeatedly whips Crimson into the turnbuckles. Crimson with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Mystery is fighting from underneath. Crimson hits The Death Valley Driver. Mystery regroups on the outside. Crimson with forearm shivers. Mystery fires back with two knife edge chops. Crimson with a throat thrust. Crimson bodyslams Mystery on the floor. Crimson rolls Mystery back into the ring. Mystery decks Crimson with a back elbow smash. Mystery with clubbing blows to Crimson’s back. Crimson HeadButts Mystery. Crimson connects with The Diving Elbow Drop for a two count. Mystery denies The Death Valley Driver. Mystery PowerBombs Crimson for a two count. Mystery applies the single leg crab. This match unfortunately ended in a time-limit draw.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Third Match: (Team Stevens & Terrell) Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez vs. (Team Pope & Velvet) Colby Corino vs. (Team Kamille & Idol) Sal Rinauro vs. (Team Aldis & Melina) Jeremiah Plunkett In A Fatal Four Way Match

Billy Corgan joins the commentary team for this match. Corino talks smack to Rinauro. Corino chops Clearwater. Corino tries to strike an alliance with Rinauro. Corino bumps into Clearwater. Corino gets mollywhopped. Rollup Exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Corino pulls Rinauro out of the ring. Corino sends Rinauro face first into the steel ring post. Plunkett delivers a gut punch. Plunkett with a straight right hand. Plunkett slams Clearwater’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Plunkett punches Clearwater. Corino and Plunkett repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Plunkett punches Clearwater in the back. Corino hammers down on the back of Clearwater’s neck. Corino with a leaping elbow drop. Double Vertical Suplex.

Corino goes into the cover for a one count. Plunkett slams Clearwater’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Plunkett continues to dish out haymakers. Corino nails Clearwater with The Pump Kick. Plunkett with a forearm smash. Corino with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Clearwater side steps Plunkett into the turnbuckles. Corino attacks Clearwater from behind. Corino with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Clearwater runs Corino back first into the turnbuckles. Plunkett with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Plunkett punches Clearwater in the back. Plunkett bodyslams Clearwater. Corino lands The Frog Splash for a one count. Double Irish Whip. Clearwater launches Corino over the top rope.

Clearwater rocks Corino with a forearm smash. Clearwater decks Plunkett with a back elbow smash. Clearwater kicks Plunkett in the face. Clearwater throws Corino back into the ring. Rinaruo with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Diving Clothesline/Body Avalanche Party. Stereo Bulldogs. Rinaruo delivers his combination offense. Rinauro with a JawBreaker. Rinauro uppercuts Clearwater. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner. Clearwater responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Corino with a Spin Kick. Corino with The Samoan Drop. Corino pops back on his feet. Corino with a SomerSault Senton Splash for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Plunkett kicks Corino in the chest. Plunkett connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeremiah Plunkett via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (Team Kamille & Idol) JR Kratos vs. Tyrus (Team Stevens & Terrell) In A Block A Matchup In The NWA Champions Series

Austin Idol joins the commentary team for this match. Kratos runs into Tyrus. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Tyrus. Tyrus shrugs off a lariat from Kratos. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tyrus backs Kratos into the turnbuckles. Kratos turns Tyrus over. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Tyrus with a deep arm-drag. Kratos continues to bicker with Aron Stevens. Kratos with a waist lock go-behind. Kratos with clubbing blows to Tyrus back. Kratos is throwing haymakers at Tyrus. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Tyrus back. Kratos with two haymakers. Kratos continues to stomp on Tyrus chest.

The referee has ejected Stevens from the ringside area. Tyrus with clubbing blows to Kratos back. Tyrus uses the middle rope as a weapon. Tyrus is choking Kratos with his knee. Tyrus punches Kratos in the back. Tyrus rakes the back of Kratos. Tyrus puts his knee on the back of Kratos neck. Tyrus is mauling Kratos in the corner. The referee admonishes Tyrus. Frost slaps Kratos behind the referee’s back. Tyrus with the irish whip. Kratos kicks Tyrus in the face. Kratos with a Flying Clothesline for a one count. Kratos applies a rear chin lock. Kratos with clubbing knee drops. Tyrus delivers a gut punch. Tyrus sends Kratos to the corner. Tyrus clotheslines Kratos. Tyrus connects with The Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (Team Aldis & Melina) Slice Boogie vs. (Team Pope & Velvet) Jax Dane In A Block B Matchup In The NWA Champions Series

The Pope joins the commentary team for this match. Pie Face Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Boogie applies a side headlock. Dane whips Boogie across the ring. Boogie runs into Dane. Dane drops Boogie with a shoulder tackle. Boogie pops back on his feet. Dane with a Body Block. Dane repeatedly stomps on Boogie’s chest. Dane backs Boogie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Boogie with a thumb to the eye. Boogie goes for a PowerBomb, but Dane blocks it. Dane thrust kicks the left knee of Boogie. Boogie with a Running Boot. Boogie poses for the crowd.

Dane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Boogie regroups on the outside. Boogie slams Dane’s head on the top rope. Boogie with a shoulder block. Boogie with The Axe Kick in the ropes. Boogie repeatedly stomps on Dane’s chest. Boogie talks smack to Dane. Boogie with the elbow drop. Boogie puts his knee on the back of Dane’s neck. The referee admonishes Boogie. Boogie hammers down on the back of Dane’s neck. Boogie with a forearm smash. Boogie starts doing jumping jacks. Boogie toys around with Dane. Boogie ducks a clothesline from Dane. Boogie drops Dane with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a one count.

Boogie argues with the referee. Boogie applies a front face lock. Dane runs Boogie into the turnbuckles. Shoulder Block/Sledgehammer Exchange. Boogie delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Boogie applies a rear chin lock. Dane is displaying his fighting spirit. Dane with Two HeadButts. Dane decks Boogie with a back elbow smash. Boogie with a corner clothesline. Boogie goes for The Stinger Splash, but Dane counters with The Release Northern Lights Suplex. Dane with The Stinger Splash. Boogie fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Boogie sends Dane shoulder first into the steel ring post. Boogie with clubbing blows to Dane’s back. Dane denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Dane with a Back Body Drop. Dane connects with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory.

TEAM ALDIS AND MELINA HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED.

NEXT WEEK ON NWA POWERRR, THE FINALS WILL BE TEAM KAMILLE & IDOL VS. TEAM POPE & VELVET.

Winner: Jax Dane via Pinfall

Updated Standings

Block A

Team Kamille & Idol: 10 Points – Block A Winner Via Tie-Breaker

Team Stevens & Terrell: 10 Points

Block B

Team Pope & Velvet Sky: 14 Points – Block B Winner

Team Aldis & Melina: 9 Points

