Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Homecoming edition of the show, airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise) debuts with Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin

* Christian Cage vs. The Blade

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The 5 Labours of Jericho, Chapter 3: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera. Jericho must win with a top rope move. MJF will be on commentary

* NWA World Women’s Title Eliminator Match: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Lee Johnson

Stay tuned for more on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

