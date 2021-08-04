Bronson Rechsteiner, son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, made an appearance on last night’s WWE NXT episode.

NXT featured a segment where NXT Champion Karrion Kross came and stood on top of the announce table to taunt Samoa Joe. Earlier in the night NXT General Manager William Regal had assigned a group of security guards to make sure Joe and Kross didn’t attack each other before their Takeover 36 match on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend.

Joe rushed the ringside area as Kross retreated through the crowd. Joe then fought off the security guards at ringside as they tried to contain him. The guards were developmental talents – Rechsteiner, Cal Bloom, Jacob Kasper, Drew Kasper, and Matrick Belton.

Rechsteiner is the guard who Joe put to sleep in the ring with the Coquina Clutch.

Jacob recently started using the “Julius Creed” ring name, while his brother, fellow amateur wrestling Drew, was assigned the “Brutus Creed” name. Bloom is the son of former WWE, WCW and AWA talent Wayne Bloom of The Beverly Brothers and The Destruction Crew. Belton is a former college football player, who also attended a NFL training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared on SmackDown earlier this year as one of the Nigerian elite guards brought out by WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews.

Rechsteiner, Brutus and Belton were signed in the same February 2021 Performance Center Class that included Franky Monet, Cora Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, and Joe Ariola. Julius signed as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class that featured Leon Ruff, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, and several recently released wrestlers – Curt Stallion, August Grey, Skyler Storie, and referee Jake Clemons. Bloom was signed in March 2019, along with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens. He made his in-ring debut that May, and actually wrestled WWE United States Champion Sheamus on the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX. He also worked RAW Underground in August 2020, losing to Riddick Moss.

You can see a few shots from last night’s NXT segment below:

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1422735113100595201

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.