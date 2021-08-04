New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve added more action from the Best of the Super Juniors tournament to their lineup on the Roku Channel. Detials, including a full video preview and information on when this content airs, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, more fantastic Best of the Super Jr. action!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!