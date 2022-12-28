NWA Super Powerrr Results 12/27/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) w/Austin Idol & BLK Jeez vs. Mercurio For The NWA Worlds Television Championship

Clearwater taunts Mercurio after the bell rings. Clearwater signals for the test of strength. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Mercurio is throwing haymakers at Clearwater. Mercurio unloads three knife edge chops. Mercurio with forearm shivers. Mercurio with a back elbow smash. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Mercurio. Clearwater catches Mercurio in mid-air. Clearwater goes for a Bodyslam, but Mercurio lands back on his feet. Mercurio clotheslines the back of Clearwater’s neck. Mercurio talks smack to Clearwater. Mercurio with a knee lift for a two count. Mercurio with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Mercurio whips Clearwater across the ring.

Mercurio with a Jumping Knee Strike. Mercurio starts shaking his hips. Clearwater with a Running Lariat. Clearwater throws Mercurio back into the ring. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Mercurio. Clearwater with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Mercurio attacks the midsection of Clearwater. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Mercurio uppercuts Clearwater. Mercurio rolls under a clothesline from Clearwater. Mercurio SuperKicks Clearwater. Mercurio hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Clearwater denies The Lost Love. Idol trips Mercurio from the outside. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Television Champion, Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Second Match: The Fixers vs. The Morton Family

Jay Bradley and Ricky Morton will start things off. Ricky kicks Bradley in the gut. Ricky applies a side headlock. Bradley whips Ricky across the ring. Bradley drops Ricky with a shoulder tackle. Ricky avoids The Elbow Drop. Ricky kicks the right knee of Bradley. Ricky stomps on the left foot of Bradley. Ricky applies a wrist lock. Ricky tags in Kerry. Kerry with a flying double axe handle strike. Kerry applies an ar-bar. Bradley bodyslams Kerry. Bradley poses for the crowd. Bradley goes for a Running Splash, but Kerry ducks out of the way. Kerry with a Headscissors Takeover. Bradley drives his knee into the midsection of Kerry. Bradley tags in Legursky. Kerry ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Kerry dropkicks Legursky. Legursky launches Kerry over the top rope. Bradley tells Legursky to turn around. Legursky catches Kerry in mid-air. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Kerry gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Bradley drags Kerry out to the ring apron. Bradley with clubbing blows to Kerry’s back. Bradley rams Kerry’s face against Legursky’s right arm-pit. Bradley sends Kerry to the corner. Bradley tags in Legursky. Bradley levels Kerry with The Body Avalanche. Legursky is choking Kerry with his knee. Legursky with a gut punch. Legursky with a Biel Throw. Legursky dumps Kerry into the canvas. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley hammers down on the right shoulder of Kerry. Bradley whips Kerry across the ring. Bradley blocks The Small Package. Bradley with a Vertical Suplex. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with a Running Splash for a two count. Legursky applies The Bear Hug. Kerry avoids The Leg Drop. Kerry tags in Ricky. Ricky with a series of short-arm lariats. Legursky kicks Ricky in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Ricky side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Ricky connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Morton Family via Pinfall

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Third Match: Jeremiah Plunkett w/Danny Deals vs. Traxx vs. Garrisaon Creed In A Triple Threat Match

Creed applies a side headlock. Creed kicks Plunkett in the gut. Traxx whips Creed across the ring. Double Drop Down. Traxx with three shoulder tackles. Double Knee Lift to Traxx. Double Irish Whip. Traxx runs through the double clothesline. Traxx with a leaping double shoulder tackles. Traxx shakes the ropes. Creed scores a right jab. Plunkett side steps Creed into the turnbuckles. Creed avoids The Corner Splash. Creed uppercuts Plunkett. Creed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Creed with a Flying Axe Handle Splash for a two count. Creed chops Plunkett. Short-Arm Reversal by Plunkett. Plunkett with The SpineBuster for a one count.

Traxx rocks Plunkett with a forearm smash. Traxx slams Plunkett’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Traxx with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Traxx whips Plunkett across the ring. Traxx scores the elbow knockdown. Traxx with a Running Splash for a two count. Creed with clubbing blows to Traxx’s back. Creed with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Creed and Plunkett gangs up on Traxx. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Creed picks up Traxx. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Traxx with a double clothesline. Traxx starts swinging at everything that moves. Traxx delivers The Shoulder Block Train. Traxx poses or the crowd. Traxx ducks a clothesline from Plunkett. Traxx Powerslams Plunkett for a two count. Creed with a Running Knee Strike. Plunkett with a Jumping Knee Lift to Creed’s back. Plunkett hits The Back Drop Driver. Plunkett connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeremiah Plunkett via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Damage w/Aron Stevens vs. The Question Mark II

Mark immediately gets distracted by Stevens. Damage attacks Mark from behind. Damage repeatedly stomps on Mark’s chest. Damage slams Mark’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Damage with a straight right hand. Damage with a flying shoulder tackle for a one count. Damage follows that with a double sledge. Mark fights from underneath. Damage HeadButts Mark. Damage kicks Mark in the chest. Damage transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Damage applies the nerve hold. Mark unloads a flurry of karate chops.

Damage drives his knee into the midsection of Mark. Damage starts choking Mark in the corner. Damage uses the middle rope as a weapon. Stevens attacks Mark behind the referee’s back. Damage reapplies the nerve hold. Mark with a back fist. Mark with a Spinning Back Kick. Damage pulls Mark down to the mat. Damage goes into the lateral press for a two count. Damage applied his third nerve hold of this match. Mark is displaying his fighting spirit. Mark with a running forearm smash. Mark SuperKicks Damage. Stevens clocks Mark with the loaded glove behind the referee’s back. Damage goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: Damage via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kamille vs. Kenzie Paige

Paige side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Paige is playing mind games with Kamille. Kamille backs Paige into the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille applies a side headlock. Kamille with two side headlock takeovers. Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige tugs on Kamille’s hair. Kamille drives Paige back first into the turnbuckles. Kamille with forearm shivers. Kamille with a Biel Throw. Kamille whips Paige into the turnbuckles. Kamille with a Delayed Bodyslam for a one count. Paige regroups on the ring apron. Paige slams the left shoulder of Kamille on the top rope. Paige with The Arm-Breaker. Paige wraps the left shoulder of Kamille around the middle rope. Paige abuses the referee’s five count. Forearm Exchange. Paige brings Kamille down to the mat. Paige applies an arm-bar. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Paige toys around with Kamille.

Paige repeatedly slams the left shoulder of Kamille on the canvas. Paige with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Paige transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Paige kicks Kamille in the ribs. Paige stomps on Kamille’s back. Paige uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Paige wraps the left shoulder of Kamille around the steel ring post for a one count. Paige applies a greco roman knuckle lock. Paige repeatedly kicks Kamille in the face. Kamille with two forearm smashes. Paige answers with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Paige continues to work on the left shoulder of Kamille. Paige stomps on the left shoulder of Kamille. Paige goes for a Senton Splash, but Kamille ducks out of the way. Kamille ducks a clothesline from Paige. Kamille with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Paige’s chest.

Kamille hits The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Paige with two arm-ringers. Kamille fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kamille with a forearm shot across the back of Paige. Kamille applies The Torture Rack. Kamille with The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Paige counters with a knee lift. Paige applies The CrossFace. Kamille refuses to quit. Kamille with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Kamille goes for The Rolling Senton, but Paige lands back on her feet. Paige dodges The Pump Kick. Paige rolls Kamille over for a two count. Paige goes for a Cazadora Stunner, but Kamille counters with The Sleeper Hold. Ella Envy shoves the referee which forces the disqualification. After the match, Kamile plants Pretty Empowered with The Double Spear.

Winner: Kamille via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Tyrus, Cyon and Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez vs. La Rebelion & Joe Alonzo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Cyon and Bestia 666 will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cyon applies a side headlock. Bestia reverses the hold. Cyon whips Bestia across the ring. Cyon drops down on the canvas. Cyon leapfrogs over Bestia. Bestia lunges over Cyon. Cyon sends Bestia into the ropes. Bestia with a Headscissors Takeover. Bestia applies a wrist lock. Bestia tags in Wolf. Wolf with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Bestia bodyslams Wolf on top of Cyon. Bestia with a Senton Splash. Tyrus tags himself in. Alonzo decides to tag himself in. Wolf is not happy with Alonzo. Alonzo bumps into Tyrus. La Rebelion jumps off the ring apron. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus with a Running Hip Attack. Tyrus with a hip smash. Tyrus tags in Clearwater. Clearwater is choking Alonzo with his boot. Idol Mania Sports Management is mauling Alonzo in the corner.

Alonzo with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater punches Alonzo in the back. Clearwater with a Leg Drop for a two count. Clearwater sends Alonzo to the corner. Clearwater tags i Cyon. Cyon repeatedly stomps on Alonzo’s chest. Cyon is choking Alonzo with his boot. Cyon with three bodyslams. Cyon applies the greco roman throat hold. Cyon tags in Tyrus. Tyrus with a Running Elbow Drop. Tyrus starts doing push ups on Alonzo’s back. Tyrus tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Alonzo in the gut. Clearwater bodyslams Alonzo for a two count. Clearwater shakes his hips. Alonzo with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater rakes the eyes of Alonzo. Tyrus attacks Alonzo behind the referee’s back. Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater tags in Cyon. Cyon with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Cyon with hammer elbows.

Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Cyon pulls Alonzo down to the mat. Cyon tags in Clearwater. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Clearwater goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Alonzo SuperKicks Clearwaer. Alonzo tags in Wolf. Wolf ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Wolf with a SpringBoard Forearm. Wolf with a corner clothesline. Wolf follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Wolf dropkicks Tyrus off the apron. Bestia blasts Cyon off the apron. Wolf with a knee lift. Bestia with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf clotheslines Clearwater. Alonzo tags himself in again. Alonzo argues with La Rebelion. Clearwater tags in Tyrus. Idol Mania Sports Management clears the ring. Tyrus connects with The Tongan Death Grip to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tyrus, Cyon and Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 340 of The Hoots Podcast