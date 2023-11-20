The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to “The Sunshine State” for a pay-per-view to kick off the New Year.

On Monday, PWInsider.com reported that NWA is scheduled to return to the Florida market for a PPV event on January 13, 2024.

While the exact location has yet to be determined, the report insists that Fort Lauderdale is the frontrunner and the market expected to land the show.

NWA sources are stating that the promotion drew approximately 1,000 fans for their TV taping in Sarasota, FL. on November 18 and was thrilled with the turnout (see photo above).

At the 11/18 FTW show in Riverview, FL., NWA President Billy Corgan appeared and announced that FTW was going to become a developmental territory for the NWA in Florida.

The twist in the angle was that Corgan didn’t want the promotion to be part of the NWA system unless FTW promoter Bryan Idol aka Mercurio wasn’t the FTW Champion. This led to Idol being asked to vacate the title, where he refused, prompting Damien Fenrir to tell Corgan he would try to win the title from Idol.

Corgan agreed but Idol ended up retaining the title due to interference form Anthony Catena. Corgan claimed the deal is off the table as long as Idol holds the title.

In other results from the FTW show, Tom Lattimer defeated Drago, Samatha Starr & La Brava defeated Kamille and Natalia Markova and Daisy Kill beat Mike Orlando.

On tap for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr on Tuesday is Aron Stevens vs. CJ and Kenzie Paige vs. Big Mama.