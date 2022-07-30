NWA Surge USA Results 7/30/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

– This edition of NWA USA was hosted by Wrecking Ball Legursky and Mercurio.

First Match: Cyon & Jordan Clearwater w/Austin Idol vs. Hale Collinsand & Vik Dalishus

Jordan Clearwater and Vik Dalishus will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dalishus with The La Magistral for a two count. Clearwater tags in Cyon. Dalishus grabs a side wrist lock. Cyon with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Cyon bodyslams Dalishus. Cyon tags in Clearwater. Clearwater goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Dalishus ducks out of the way. Dalishus applies a wrist lock. Dalishus tags in Collinshand. The Now works on the left wrist of Clearwater. Dalishus with a double leg takedown. Dalishus catapults Clearwater into the ropes. Dalishus tags in Collinshand. Collinshand with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Collinshand. Cyon kicks Collinshand in the back. Clearwater with a Running Lariat. Clearwater with the irish whip. Clearwater tags in Cyon. Cyon with Three Bodyslams for a two count. Cyon uppercuts the back of Collinshand. Cyon repeatedly whips Collinshand into the turnbuckles. Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon tags in Clearwater. Idol Mania Sports Management works on the back of Collinshand. Clearwater slams Collinshand head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater is choking Collinshand with his boot. Collinshand unloads two knife edge chops. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of Collinshand. Clearwater tags in Cyon.

Cyon with a forearm smash. Cyon hammers down on the back of Collinshand’s neck. Cyon bodyslams Collinshand. Cyon drives his knee into Collinshand’s back. Cyon pulls back the arms of Collinshand. Cyon kicks Collinshand in the back. Cyon tags in Clearwater. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Clearwater hyperextends the right shoulder of Collinshand. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater tags in Cyon. Cyon with forearm shivers. Cyon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Collinshand with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Clearwater and Dalishus are tagged in. Dalishus ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Dalishus with a German Suplex. Dalishus whips Clearwater across the ring. Dalishus hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cyon pulls Collinshand off the ring apron. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cyon & Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

– Legursky & Mercurio had interviews with The Beautiful People, Taryn Terrell and Natalia Markova. Legursky offers to bring The Beautiful People to Olive Garden.

Second Match: Bradley Pierce vs. Brett Buffshay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pierce drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Buffshay sends Pierce to the corner. Pierce dives over Buffshay. Pierce with another side headlock takeover. Buffshay with elbows into the midsection of Pierce. Buffshay whips Pierce across the ring. Pierce clotheslines Buffshay. Pierce applies a front face lock. Buffshay backs Pierce into the turnbuckles. Buffshay with clubbing shoulder blocks. Buffshay rolls Pierce over for a two count. Pierce reverses out of the irish whip from Buffshay. Buffshay with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Buffshay ducks a clothesline from Pierce. Standing Switch Exchange. Buffshay with another rollup for a two count.

Buffshay goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Pierce counters with a Powerslam for a two count. Pierce with a straight right hand. Buffshay runs Pierce into the turnbuckles. Buffshay with the irish whip. Buffshay with a corner clothesline. Buffshay sends Pierce to the other side of the ring. Buffshay bodyslams Pierce for a two count. Buffshay applies a rear chin lock. Pierce whips Buffshay across the ring. Pierce clotheslines Buffshay. Pierce scores the elbow knockdown. Pierce kicks Buffshay in the face. Pierce drops Buffshay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Pierce goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but Buffshay ducks out of the way. Haymaker Exchange. Buffshay with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Pierce fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Pierce connects with The Top Gun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bradley Pierce via Pinfall

Third Match: Marti Belle vs. Paola Blaze vs. Missa Kate vs. Rylee In A Fatal Four Way Match

Kate is trying to form an alliance with Blaze. Blaze ducks a clothesline from Belle. Blaze bails out to the floor. Rylee ducks a clothesline from Kate. Rylee sends Kate to the corner. Rylee with a Running Uppercut. Belle with a Running Hip Attack. Rylee gives Belle a high five. Blaze doesn’t seem to be ready to fight. Belle and Rylee gangs up on Blaze. Rylee rolls Belle over for a two count. Rylee with The La Magistral for a one count. Rylee clotheslines Belle for a two count. Blaze trips Rylee from the outside. Kate dumps Belle out of the ring. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Rylee. Kate dumps Rylee face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Kate stomps on Ryle’s back and chest. Kate kicks Belle off the ring apron. Kate slaps Rylee in the chest. Blaze with forearm shivers.

Following a snap mare takeover, Kate kicks Rylee in the back. Rylee with forearm shivers. Kate applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kate drives Rylee face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Belle with forearm shivers. Belle sends Blaze to the corner. Blaze side steps Belle into the turnbuckles. Blaze with The Pump Kick. Kate with a Running Knee Strike. Simultaneous covers for a two count. Blaze kicks Rylee in the gut. Kate SuperKicks Rylee. Kate starts yelling at Blaze. Meeting Of The Minds. Belle with two clotheslines. Belle ducks a clothesline from Kate. Belle with The Reverse STO for a two count. Kate denies The Tiger Driver. Kate with a Roundhouse Kick. Blaze drives her knee into the midsection of Kate. Blaze decks Kate with a JawBreaker. Rylee drops Blaze with The X-Factor. Belle kicks Rylee in the gut. Belle connects with Protect Your Neck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Marti Belle via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell & Judais vs. The Ill Begotten w/Jeremiah Plunkett

Sal Rinauro and Alex Taylor will start things off. Rinauro is in a deep trance. Following a snap mare takeover, Rinauro starts giving himself a standing ovation. Taylor kicks Rinauro in the face. Taylor tags in Freeman. Rinauro with a drop toe hold. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Gimp is playing mind games with Freeman. Freman tags in Taylor. Taylor punches Gimp in the back. Taylor backs Gimp into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a knife edge chop. Taylor repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s chest. Gimp side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Gimp fish hooks Taylor. Taylor with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Taylor whips Gimp across the ring. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown. Taylor tags in Freeman. Freeman bodyslams Gimp. Freman tags in Taylor. Taylor slams Gimp’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ill Begotten are cutting the ring in half.

Taylor is raining down haymakers. Taylor drives his knee into the midsection of Gimp. Taylor whips Gimp across the ring. Taylor goes for a dropkick, but Gimp holds onto the ropes. Gimp with a divin forearm smash. Gimp tags in Rinauro. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Rinauro side steps Taylor into the turnbuckle. Rinauro with a Diving Corner Dropkick. Rinauro with a Running Atomic Drop. Rinauro repeatedly on Freeman’s chest. Rinauro tugs on Taylor’s hair. Rinauro tags in Gimp. Rinauro with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Gimp with a Running Bulldog into the right knee of Rinauro for a two count. The referee tells Freeman to get out of the ring. Talor tags in Freeman. Gimp ducks a clothesline from Freeman. Gimp rakes the back of Freeman. Gimp connects with The Finish. Gimp tags in Rinauro. Rinauro hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Miserably Faithful via Pinfall

