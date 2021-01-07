AEW has announced that Serena Deeb will be defending the NWA women’s championship against the Dark Order’s Tay Conti on next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TNT. Updated lineup is below.

-Darby Allin versus Brian Cage for the TNT championship

-Serena Deeb versus Tay Conti for the NWA women’s championship

-The Elite is in action

-Jurassic Express versus FTR

-Eddie Kingston versus PAC

-Britt Baker’s Waiting Room segment

-The Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions

-Chuck Taylor versus Brian Cage