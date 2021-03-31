AEW star Nyla Rose recently spoke with Hollywood Life to discuss how people can assist the LGBTQ community, and how pro-wrestling has hardened her exterior and allowed her to shake off some negativity from fans. Highlights are below.

The best way people can support the LGBTQ community:

“Honestly, just listen. That is the biggest thing. When a discourse is happening — just listen to those people telling the stories and elevate those stories. You don’t necessarily have to make it about you. The fact that you are there, and you are listening and putting in the effort, is showing your support. We can help elevate the stories that matter in that moment. To have these spotlights and these moments, [it] helps elevate those stories. In my opinion, that would be one of the best ways to go about things.”

How pro-wrestling has given her a harder exterior:

“It definitely has given me a harder exterior. I don’t want to use the term ‘callous’ because that has a little bit of a negative connotation to it. But, it did give me callous in a way where I am able to let some of that negativity roll off my back. And, for lack of a better phrase, to address it and accept in the moment and then just move on. Just move past it and deal with the next thing ahead of me.”