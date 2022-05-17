Pro-wrestling superstar nZo recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about his ongoing beef with Simon Gotch, which dates back to when the former Vaudevillain accidentally knocked nZo out during the 2016 WWE Payback pay-per-view. Check out highlights of nZo’s interview below.

Says Gotch is only remembered for accidentally knocking him out during a WWE PPV:

Literally, he’s famous for that one thing. Nobody remembers any matches he had. Nobody remembers any good matches he had. Nobody remembers anything in his life except he’s the guy that knocked out Enzo. I guess he holds a grudge and he’s really upset about it.

Says he feels no hate in his heart for anybody:

I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody. if I saw him, I wouldn’t say a fuckin’ word to him, he’s not worth my breath. On this conversation, congratulations kid, I made you famous.

