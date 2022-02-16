Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that lucha-libre star Octagon Jr. will be making his U.S. debut at the promotion’s February 26th SuperFight event from the Grade Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out what kind of match Octagon will be competing in below, as well as details on the show’s updated card.

The spectacular world of lucha libre will be showcased in a mixed sized lucha trios tag team extravaganza Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Octagon Jr., Puma King and a mystery partner will face Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro in what promises to be an exhilarating nonstop clash of six top luchadores.

Featuring the American debut of Octagon Jr., Cesar promises a spectacular bout unlike anything else on the SuperFight card.

A former AAA World Trios Champion an, member of Los Jinetes del Aire (“The Air Raiders”), Octagon Jr. donned the Octagon mask in 2019 and represents the next generation of one of AAA’s most iconic luchadores.

Pouncing into action alongside Octagon Jr., is the coolest cat around, Puma King. No stranger to MLW, Puma King looks to return to the league with a purrrfect outing at SuperFight.

But who is the mystery third man on this team?

Calling themselves Strange Sangre, Gino Medina, Arez and Mini Abismo Negro laugh at the idea of a mystery man. Claiming Octagon Jr. & Puma King need all of the tricks they can use to have a shot at defeating them, this trio enters Charlotte full of confidence and skepticism about the mystery third person.

Will Strange Sangre vanquish Octagon Jr., Puma King and their mystery man? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Ricky & Kerry Morton

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Von Erichs

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

