Pro-wrestling star ODB recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about her brief return to IMPACT Wrestling where the former Knockouts champion spoke about her time in OVW, and how she’s lucky that she didn’t make it on WWE’s Tough Enough program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she thought Tough Enough would be her ticket towards becoming a wrestler:

Yeah. I didn’t have no wrestling experience when I went there, that was in 2000, but I knew I wanted to become a wrestler. I was like, ‘Oh, the easy way to get in – do Tough Enough. I just didn’t have a lot what I have now and I was just like, “Hey, I’m One Dirty Bitch.” I called myself ODB already.

Says her relationship with Al Snow helped get her into OVW:

It’s funny because Al Snow, of all the people that interviewed, out of hundreds of people, he remembered me. He kind of led me through my indie career, like he would always, always keep in touch or we’d always be on indie shows together. That’s how I got to OVW. I look back, I’m like, ‘Oh, God, thank God I didn’t make it to Tough Enough,’ because who knows where I would be right now.

How TNA let her stay true to herself: