AEW President Tony Khan issued a statement on his Twitter last night announcing that the upcoming Riho vs. Thunder Rosa women’s eliminator tournament semifinal will air on Sunday February 28th on Bleacher Report, which is one week before the Revolution pay per view. Khan states that Bleacher Report’s large social media following will help get a new set of eyes on the promotion, while also calling Riho and Rosa two of the company’s very best.

The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv! This will be free worldwide for all fans on @BleacherReport, not @BRLive for this show, back on BRLive domestic/FITE a week later for Revolution. It’s huge to get exposure on Bleacher Report available to millions of fans worldwide + a reminder Revolution is Sunday 3/7, not on Sat. With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us.

According to F4WOnline this is being done by AEW to help promote the Revolution pay per view, which will be the very first time the company airs a show on Sunday. It will also include the finals to the Japanese side of the tournament.

Rosa earned her spot in the semifinals after defeating Leyla Hirsh while Riho bested current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb in her first bout for AEW since early 2020. Check out Khan’s tweets below.

