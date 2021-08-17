WWE star and current Raw tag team champion Omos was the latest guest on Rasslin with Brandon Walker to discuss a number of different topics, including how his training at the WWE PC was mainly for singles-action, but how he learned tow wrestle tag team matches after being paired with AJ Styles. Highlights are below.

Says he was mainly doing singles training at the Performance Center:

“Through my training at the PC, all I did was singles. When I came up (to the main roster), I was doing a tag team, so it was an adjustment mentally for me. Having to learn different spots where guys come in and the hot tags. It was different. I’ve been learning a lot in the past four months. I think I’m getting the hang of it now.”

Calls the MITB tag match against the Viking Raiders a wonderful learning experience:

“One of the hardest matches we did was the Money in the Bank against Viking Raiders. That was very challenging for me, but after that, it was like, ‘Oh, I get it now.’ I fully get tag team (wrestling) and can remember spots and do all this stuff.”

