Tonight’s Slammiversary go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open with Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz.

Impact will close with the Slammiversary contract signing for Eric Young vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

Tonight’s Impact will see a former stable reunite. PWInsider adds that there’s talk of a former Impact World Champion returning soon.

In addition to the match and segment mentioned above, Impact has announced the following for tonight’s go-home episode:

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Chris Bey and new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White in a non-title match

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Alisha Edwards vs. Masha Slamovich

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET via Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube.

