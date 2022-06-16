– The latest MLW Insider e-mail blast noted that The Samoan SWAT Team (Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau) are working on a new finisher that they may debut at Battle Riot IV next week. MLW announced the following:

“The Samoan SWAT Team are working on a new finishing move that they promise will put down any and everyone in the tag team division. If the SST have it their way, perhaps it’ll make its debut in NYC.”

– The MLW Insider e-mail blast also teased a current champion looking for management. They wrote the following:

“Is one of MLW’s champions looking to shake things up? If rumors are to be believed, a certain champ is fielding options for management and it could impact his team in a major way.”

– Tonight’s MLW Fusion episode will feature Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead to crown the inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion.

Fusion tonight will also feature MLW World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power defending in a Triple Threat against 5150 and The Von Erichs, Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy, Cesar Duran retaliating against The Samoan SWAT Team for crashing his office, Mads Krugger delivering a final warning to Jacob Fatu ahead of next week’s Weapons of Mass Destruction match, Richard Holliday and girlfriend Alicia Atout hitting Beverly Hills to cash in on notoriety after defeating MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone last week, and Atout’s return to interviewing for the first time in months.

MLW Fusion airs at 8pm ET via YouTube tonight, or in the video embed below. The episode will then air via cable and dish on beIN Sports this Saturday.

