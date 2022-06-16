AEW star MJF was called out on The Wendy Williams Show this week.

TV star Sherri Shepherd was serving as guest host on the show, when she recalled how she and her 17 year old son Jeffrey had an encounter at the airport while recently flying from Los Angeles to New York.

Shepherd is no stranger to pro wrestling as she served as MVP’s guest manager for his May 1, 2009 SmackDown win over Dolph Ziggler, which saw MVP retain the WWE United States Title. Shepherd appeared in a training video with MVP in the lead-up to the match, and the two continued to make headlines that summer as MVP accompanied her to the BET Awards, and later escorted her from her job at The View to the prom at her alma mater, Hoffman Estates High School in Chicago. Shepherd announced on The View later that December that she and MVP were no longer dating, but were still friends.

Regarding the segment on The Wendy Williams Show, Shepherd first played footage of a 5 year old MJF appearing on The Rosie O’Donnell Show in 2001 to highlight his singing. Shepherd wondered if the “J” in MJF stands for jerk because she says that is what he was acting like in the airport lounge after her son, a big wrestling fan, spotted him. She recalled how her son was really nervous to ask MJF for an autographs, so she said she’d go and ask for him. Shepherd said she “very nicely” tapped MJF “gently on the leg” and asked him if he was the famous wrestler known as MJF.

“No!,” MJF allegedly responded.

Shepherd then asked if people tell MJF that he looks a lot like the famous wrestler.

“Yes!,” MJF allegedly responded.

Shepherd then said MJF put his headphones on and turned away from her. She recalled how her son was standing there smiling, and informed her that MJF is a “bad guy” and is supposed to be a jerk.

Shepherd told the crowd, “No, he don’t know what a real bad guy is until he pisses off a black momma trying to get a photo for her son! I’m trying to get a photo for muh baby! I wasn’t bothering him, I just wanted a little picture. I was so mad at him.”

Shepherd revealed how she snapped a photo of MJF after boarding the plane. She sent it to a friend of hers, who confirmed that it was MJF, and then she contacted another friend, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who works with MJF at AEW. Shepherd said Henry looks like someone MJF would never say “No!” to, so she played up the seriousness of the situation to The World’s Strongest Man.

Henry allegedly told Shepherd he was going to “handle it,” but she did not elaborate.

“So, Mark, I thank you for talking to MJF,” she said.

Shepherd then brought up her friendship with MVP, and called on MJF to send her son an autograph or a video.

“But here’s the thing, you don’t know who somebody is,” Shepherd said. “MJF, you are not the only letters I deal with. I also know MVP over here, I know MVP! So MJF, all I’m asking is if you could just send my son, like, a little video or autograph, something, before I gotta pull out my old wrestling robe and roll up on you at one of your little AEW shows.”

Shepherd then shows a few photos of her SmackDown appearance.

“I mean yeah, [he’s] gone say ‘No!’ [with] my baby right there, my son’s right there, oh my goodness. But it’s all good, I’ve done let it go, I’ve vented, I let it go,” she added.

MJF has not responded to Shepherd as of this writing as he is still staying quiet on social media following the issues with AEW. MVP also has not commented publicly, but Henry said he will discuss the situation on Friday’s Busted Open Radio segment.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on MJF. You can see full video from The Wendy Williams Show below, along with Henry’s tweet, plus our coverage of the ongoing situation between AEW and MJF.

Guest host @sherrieshepherd ran into @AEW wrestler @The_MJF – but when he was less than gracious to her and her son – he almost caught the #MadMamaSmackdown! #HotTopics @sherrishowtv pic.twitter.com/u3Mb9miTNx — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 15, 2022

We will talk about this Friday on busted open! https://t.co/UrQZlhPagY — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) June 16, 2022

MORE COVERAGE ON THE AEW – MJF SITUATION:

– MJF Headed to Hollywood?, New Details on MJF’s Interest In Acting

– AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Buys, Did the MJF Buzz Help?, Tony Khan on AEW’s Growth

– Tony Khan Won’t Comment On MJF’s Controversial Dynamite Promo

– Jake Roberts Comments On MJF’s “Fire Me” Promo From AEW Dynamite, Talks MJF No-Showing His Meet and Greet

– Interesting Backstage Notes on MJF and Warner Bros. Discovery

– Chris Jericho Calls AEW The Best Sports Entertainment Company In The World, Addresses MJF/Tony Khan Situation

– Backstage Talk on MJF and Tony Khan, AEW Locker Room Reactions to the MJF Situation

– News on How AEW Is Keeping the MJF Storyline Going Today

– MJF Cuts Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Takes Shot At Tony Khan For Paying Big Money For Ex-WWE Guys, Demands To Be Fired

MJF “Likes” News Tweet on Vince McMahon Making Him a Lucrative Offer to Sign with WWE

– MJF Reportedly “In a Bad Place” Before AEW Fan Fest No-Show, MJF’s Pay vs. What Ex-WWE Guys Are Receiving, More Backstage Notes

– MJF Has Locker Room Heat, What Happened When MJF Arrived to AEW Double Or Nothing, More

– Backstage Updates on the MJF – AEW Situation, MJF and Tony Khan

– Backstage Notes on MJF and AEW, Tony Khan Passes on Providing Comments

– MJF Does Appear At AEW Double or Nothing, Gets Powerbombed To Oblivion By Wardlow

– Backstage News On How AEW Talent Is Reacting To The MJF Situation Ahead Of Double or Nothing After MJF No-Shows Fan Fest

– MJF Deletes Harsh Response to Tony Khan Comments

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.