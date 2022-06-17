Davey Richards and nZo (aka Real 1) are now official for the MLW Battle Riot IV main event.

We noted before how Richards and nZo were among the names announced for the 40-man Battle Riot IV match a few weeks back. Then their status appeared to be up in the air as they were removed from recent e-mail blast listings for the 40-man match.

In an update, MLW has now confirmed Richards and nZo for the Battle Riot IV match. The company issued separate announcements for each man and their spots in the match.

Richards will also challenge MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane at Battle Riot IV.

The only name who is still off the Battle Riot IV list after previously being announced is Budd Heavy. ECW Original Little Guido was in the same boat, but MLW issued an individual announcement on his involvement earlier this week.

There are now 22 confirmed names for the 40-man Battle Riot IV match.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW World Middleweight Title

Lince Dorado vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Davey Richards vs. Alex Kane (c)

Battle Riot IV 40-Man Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, La Estrella, Little Guido, nZo, Davey Richards, other names TBA (Budd Heavy was previously announced but possibly pulled as he is no longer listed as a match participant in the latest e-mail blast)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

