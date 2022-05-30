If you missed it the big story ahead of tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view was whether or not top superstar MJF would make his match against Wardlow, as the Pinnacle leader no-showed his fan meet-and-greet on Saturday, and had booked a flight to leave Vegas on Saturday night. Reports were that this was not a work, and that it stemmed from the tense situation between MJF and AEW President, Tony Khan.

Despite the stories MJF did indeed show up to face Mr. Mayhem in the opening matchup of Double or Nothing. Unfortunately for MJF, Wardlow would pick up the victory after powerbombing his former friend to oblivion. Tony Schiavone would alert Wardlow after the match ended that he was now officially All Elite.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

