Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending the TBS championship against the Dark Order’s Anna Jay, the second time the two have clashed under the AEW banner.

After a competitive back and forth Cargill managed to keep her undefeated streak alive (32-0) and retain her title after connecting with her signature Jaded finisher from the top rope Stokely Hathaway also made an appearance in this match. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Double or Nothing can be found here.