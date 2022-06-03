AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to throw praise at AEW, and his current boss, Tony Khan. The Wizard also addresses a certain talent (MJF) who has been complaining about being under-compensated from Khan, and tells them to “go elsewhere” so they can see how good they actually have it.

Jericho’s full tweet reads, “For the record @AEW is the best sports entertainment company I’ve ever worked for & @TonyKhan is the best boss I’ve done business with. If certain talents feel they’re under compensated, maybe ur not as good as u think u are. Go elsewhere PLEASE. You’ll be begging to come back!”

