NJPW BOSJ 29 Results 6/3/22

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Tomoaki Honma vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa drop steps into a side headlock. Honma whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma blocks The Bodyslam. Honma with clubbing blows to Oiwa’s back. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma bodyslams Oiwa. Honma repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Honma. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa sends Honma to the corner. Oiwa with The Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Honma denies The Boston Crab. Oiwa stomps on Honma’s chest. Oiwa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Oiwa whips Honma across the ring.

Oiwa goes for The Dropkick, but Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Honma repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Honma is choking Oiwa with his boot. Honma delivers The Face Wash. Honma with a blistering chop. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa sends Honma into the ropes. Oiwa dropkicks Honma. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Honma grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma denies The German Suplex. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Ace Austin, Alex Zayne, El Lindaman and Wheeler Yuta vs. Robbie Eagles, YOH, Titan and Clark Connors In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Wheeler Yuta and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Courting Hold Exchange. Arm-Drag/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Yuta goes for The Pain Thriller, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Yuta denies The Ron Miller Special. Yuta pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lindaman and Yoh are tagged in. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Lindaman. Yoh kicks Lindaman in the gut. Yoh whips Lindaman across the ring. Lindaman ducks under two clotheslines from Yoh. Lindaman scores the elbow knockdown. Lindaman repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Lindaman is choking Yoh with his boot. Yoh kicks Lindaman in the back. Lindaman ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Standing Switch Exchange. Lindaman decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Lindaman into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a Sliding Dropkick. Yoh tags in Titan.

Titan with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Titan delivers his combination offense. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Lindaman answers with a forearm smash. Titan matrix under a clothesline from Lindaman. Titan with a leaping side kick. Lindaman avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Titan denies The German Suplex. Lindaman sweeps out the legs of Titan. Lindaman kicks the back of Titan’s left knee. Lindaman with a basement dropkick. Lindaman tags in Austin. Austin clears the ring. Austin with a Mid-Kick. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Titan in the back. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin tags in Zayne. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. Zayne applies a wrist lock. Zayne goes for The Baja Blast, but Titan lands back on his feet. Titan SuperKicks Zayne. Titan tags in Connors.

Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors clears the ring. Connors scores the elbow knockdown. Connors avoids The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors with The Pounce. Connors ducks a clothesline from Zayne. Connors with a Release German Suplex. Titan with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Eagles with a Corner Meteora. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Connors Spears Zayne for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Stereo Topes. Connors whips Zayne across the ring. Connors Powerslams Zayne for a two count. Zayne denies The Trophy Kill. Connors denies The Taco Driver. Zayne goes for a Pop Up Knee Strike, but Connors with a forearm smash. Connors goes for The Trophy Kill, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Yuta hits The Pain Thriller. Lindaman with a Release German Suplex. Suicide Dive/SomerSault Plancha Combination. Austin with The SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin drags Connors to the corner. Zayne connects with The Cinnamon Twist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin, Alex Zayne, El Lindaman and Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Third Match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira

The United Empire attacks Taguchi and Wato before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Wato slides under the double shoulder tackle. Wato with a double dropkick. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato rolls Perkins back into the ring. Wato hooks the outside leg for a one count. Wato stomps on Perkins back. Wato tags in Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow. Double Backhand. Double Spinning Back Kick for a two count. Taguchi with a hip smash. Taguchi whips Perkins across the ring. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins sends Taguchi tumbling to the floor. Akira with The Asai MoonSault. Akira rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Perkins rams his boot across Akira’s face. Perkins goes into the lateral press for a two count. Perkins tags in Akira. Double Irish Whip. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Akira kicks Taguchi in the chest. Perkins kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Akira with a low dropkick for a two count.

Akira taunts Wato. Akira punches Taguchi. Akira slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Akira tags in Perkins. Perkins knocks Wato off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Akira with a Shotgun Dropkick. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins follows that with The Face Wash. Taguchi drops Perkins with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato drops Perkins with The Big Boot. Wato whips Perkins across the ring. Wato dropkicks Perkins to the floor. Akira kicks Wato in the gut. Akira punches Wato in the back. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Wato dropkicks Akira. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Perkins back into the ring. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato with The SpringBoard Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a waist lock. Perkins with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi made the blind tag.

Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Akira with a chop/forearm combination. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Akira counters with The Roundhouse Kick. Akira SuperKicks Taguchi. Perkins connects with The Final Cut for a two count. Akira dumps Wato out of the ring. Wato pulls Akira out of the ring. Taguchi denies The Detonation Kick. Perkins decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Perkins sends Taguchi to the corner. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Akira dropkicks Wato to the floor. Taguchi launches Akira over the top rope. Apron Enzuigiri/SuperKick Exchange. United Empire delivers The Doomsday Cutter. Perkins makes Taguchi tap out to The Pinoy Stretch. After the match, Akira plants Wato with The Speed Fire. United Empire poses with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Francesco Akira via Submission

Fourth Match: EVIL & SHO w/Dick Togo vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

House Of Torture attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. EVIL is putting the boots to Sabre. Sho wraps his t-shirt around Kanemaru’s neck. Sho rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Sho slams Kanemaru’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Sho is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Sho rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Sho tags in EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. EVIL sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Sabre runs interference. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre. Sho is choking Kanemaru with his boot. EVIL starts choking Kanemaru with his knee. EVIL dumps Kanemaru out of the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Kanemaru behind the referee’s back. Sho rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. Kanemaru with heavy bodyshots. Kanemaru kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL with another eye rake. EVIL bodyslams Kanemaru.

Kanemaru kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL tags in Sho. Sho repeatedly kicks Kanemaru in the face. Sho rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Sho avoids The Low Dropkick. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Cobra Twist Exchange. Sabre starts using Togo for leverage. EVIL with a Hip Toss. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on EVIL’s neck. Sabre with a low dropkick. Sabre avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. The referee gets distracted by EVIL. Togo wraps the garrote around Sabre’s neck. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Togo. EVIL attacks Kanemaru from behind. Sho grabs the wrench from the corner. Togo inadvertently blinds EVIL with The Suntory Surprise. Kanemaru delivers the low blow to Sho. Sabre makes Sho tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Fifth Match: Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan drops Owens with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with an elbow drop. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Owens chest. Khan repeatedly kicks Owens in the back. Khan with a wrist lock takedown. Khan applies another head & arm choke. Fale breaks up the submission hold. Fale punches Khan in the back. Owens tags in Fale. Fale kicks Khan in the ribs. Fale with a gut punch. Fale applies The Claw on Khan’s ribs. Fale goes into the lateral press for a two count. Fale tags in Owens. Owens kicks Khan in the ribs. Owens with a Double Foot Stomp. Owens taunts Cobb. Owens tags in Phantasmo. Owens applies a front face lock. Phantasmo clears the ring.

Phantasmo applies the purple nurple. Back and Chest Rake Party. Khan chops the left ear of Fale. Khan with a knee smash. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with forearm shivers. Fale answers with a gut punch. Cobb and Fale trade visits to the neutral color turnbuckle pad. Fale with a throat thrust. Fale sends Cobb to the corner. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale denies The Samoan Drop. Cobb with two short-arm lariats. Fale drops Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Phantasmo and Henare are tagged in. Double Shoulder Block. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare with a shoulder tackle. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Phantasmo in the back. Henare with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens delivers his combination offense. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan nails Owens with The Pump Kick. Fale responds with a gut punch. Fale dumps Khan out of the ring. Cobb clotheslines Fale over the top rope. Fale pulls Cobb out of the ring. Fale sends Cobb face first into the steel ring post. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Henare denies The CR II. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Henare with combo bodyshots. Phantasmo denies The Streets Of Rage. Phantasmo rolls Henare over with a handful of tights for a two count. Henare drops Phantasmo with The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare gets distracted by Ace Austin who’s holding a card with a Bullet Club logo on it. Ace Austin has joined The Bullet Club. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death. Phantasmo plants Henare with The CR II to pickup the victory. After the match, Austin celebrates with Bullet Club.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito and Bushi vs. Taichi, Douki and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Douki whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi kicks Douki in the chest. Bushi with a deep arm-drag. Douki side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Douki. Combination Cabron. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Bushi kicks Michinoku in the gut. Bushi hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Naito whips Douki across the ring. Naito kicks Douki in the gut. Taichi denies The Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Taichi rakes the eyes of Naito. Douki kicks Naito in the gut. Douki dumps Naito out of the ring. Douki knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold on the floor. Taichi stomps on Takagi’s chest. Douki sends Naito face first into the steel ring post. Michinoku rolls Naito back into the ring. Douki tags in Michinoku.

Michinoku with a Running Boot. Michinoku kicks Naito in the back. Naito with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Naito. Michinoku slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Suzuki Gun is mauling Naito in the corner. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Taichi taunts Takagi. Suzuki Gun takes advantage of the referee’s lack of vision. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi rakes the eyes of Naito. Taichi whips Naito into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki continues to rake the eyes of Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Douki. Naito applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki kicks Naito in the gut. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Naito ducks a clothesline from Douki. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Takagi and Taichi are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Takagi sends Taichi to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Takagi with a double handed chop. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Takagi with The Hook Kick.

Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Takagi in the back. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Taichi side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi tags in Michinoku. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun with two corner clotheslines. Running Knee/Sliding Knee Combination for a two count. Takagi denies The Michinoku Driver. Michinoku with an eye poke. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Takagi decks Michinoku with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi with The Rykuon Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Naito dumps Taichi out of the ring. Bushi with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Double Lariat. Sumo Struggle. Michinoku with an eye poke. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Takagi. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Takagi with a forearm smash. Eye Poke Exchange. Takagi connects with The Grounded Cobra Twist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito and Bushi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Jado vs. Jay White, DOC Gallows, Taiji Ishimori and Gedo w/KENTA In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano and DOC Gallows will start things off. Gallows kicks Yano in the gut. Gallows sends Yano to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Yano. Gallows whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano slaps the back of Gallows head. Yano grabs Gallows beard. Jado and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo talks smack to Jado. Gedo attacks Jado from behind. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Jado’s chest. Gedo rakes the eyes of Jado. Gedo tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Jado’s chest. White is choking Jado with his boot. Gedo stands on Jado’s face. The referee admonishes Gedo. White stomps on Jado’s back. White tags in Gallows. Gallows with a fist drop. Gallows stands on Jado’s chest. Gallows with three elbow drops. Gallows tags in Gedo.

Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori wraps his t-shirt around Jado’s neck. Ishimori delivers his combination offense. Ishimori with The Pump Kick for a two count. Jado hulks up. Ishimori kicks Jado in the gut. Jado drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Okada and White are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Okada with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Gallows off the ring apron. Okada sends White to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada with The DDT for a two count. Gedo punches White in the back. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Okada with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by White. White kicks Okada in the gut. White drops Okada with a DDT of his own. White tugs on Okada’s hair. Two Sweet Chops. White with the irish whip. White with a Running Uppercut. White follows that with The BladeBuster for a two count.

Okada denies The Uranage Slam. Okada applies The Money Clip. White runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada ducks under a chop from White. White ducks a clothesline from Okada. White with a blistering chop. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from White. Okada goes for a dropkick, but White holds onto the ropes. Okada denies The Blade Runner. White avoids The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks White. Tonga and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga blocks the eye poke. Standing Switch Exchange. Tonga decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Kenta trips Tonga from the outside. Gedo rolls Tonga over for a wo count. Gedo scores three right jabs. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Yano pulls Gallows out of the ring. Ishimori dives over Tonga. Jado with a running clothesline. Gedo answers with two eye pokes. Jado clotheslines Gedo. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga, Toru Yano and Jado via Pinfall

Eight Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado In The Finals Of The NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 29 Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takahashi drop steps into a side headlock. Desperado transitions into a front face lock. Desperado grabs a side headlock. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Takahashi rolls Desperado over for a one count. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the back of the head. Desperado applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Desperado across the ring. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado starts doing jumping jacks in the center of the ring. Desperado with a straight right hand. Desperado slams Takahashi’s head on the ring apron. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi sends Desperado chest first into the steel ring post. Takahashi with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring.

Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado goes for a German Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado blocks a boot from Takahashi. Desperado kicks the right knee of Takahashi. Desperado hyperextends the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado bodyslams on the floor. Desperado rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado presses down on Takahashi’s shoulders for a two count. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Takahashi. Desperado applies a leg lock. Desperado with a Big Splash on the left leg of Takahashi for a two count. Desperado continues to work on the left knee of Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Desperado rams his boot across Takahashi’s face. Desperado with a Seated Senton on the left leg of Takahashi. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Takahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi blocks The Vertical Suplex. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takahashi. Desperado whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi side steps Desperado into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with The Shotgun Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Desperado denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi kicks Desperado in the face. Takahashi denies The SpineBuster. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Desperado goes for The Spear, but Takahashi counters with The D. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado delivers the chop block. Takahashi with a flurry of up kicks. Takahashi sends Desperado to the apron. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado denies The Sunset Bomb. Desperado with The Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Desperado rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Takahashi denies Guitarra de Angel. Desperado with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Desperado with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi denies Pinche Loco. Desperado denies The Death Valley Driver. Takahashi goes back to The D. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with two overhand chops. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies Pinche Loco. Desperado fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Desperado blocks The Cazadora Flatliner and Victory Royal. Double HeadButt. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi drops Desperado with Victory Royal.

Takahashi goes for Time Bomb II, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado blocks The D. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado hits Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Takahashi blocks Pinche Loco. Desperado rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Desperado connects with Two Pinche Locos for a two count. Desperado with Three Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Desperado goes for The Hitodenashi Driver, but Takahashi counters with The Canadian Destroyer. Desperado rises back on his feet. Takahashi with the jackknife hold for a two count. Takahashi with The Hiromu Roll for a two count. Takahashi follows that with Two SuperKicks. Takahashi delivers The Hiromu Bomber for a two count. Takahashi with Time Bomb II for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi negates Pinche Loco. Takahashi with Two Stunners. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb. Takahashi plants Desperado with Time Bomb II to pickup the victory. After the match, Tatsumi Fujinami presents Takahashi with the BOSJ Trophy.

Winner Of The BOSJ 29: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

