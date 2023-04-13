Tonight’s Rebellion go-home edition of Impact Wrestling will open up with Kenny King vs. Frankie Kazarian.

The winner of the match will determine the advantage in Sunday’s Team Dreamer vs. Team Bully Hardcore War at Rebellion. You can click here for the current Rebellion card.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s Impact:

* Knockouts World Champion Mickie James makes final decision on Rebellion status

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

* Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango vs. Callihan and Angels

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

Before The Impact will feature El Reverso vs. Johnny Swinger. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Facebook, YouTube and Impact Plus.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for updates from tonight's Impact.

