Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 866,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.25% from the last week’s episode, which drew 877,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.30 rating. This week’s 0.28 key demographic rating represents 365,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.64% from last week’s 391,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.30 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #40 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.25% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.36% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 24.32% from the previous year.

The NBA Play-In game between the Thunder and the Pelicans on ESPN at 9:51pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.13 rating, also drawing 2.858 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.606 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating for the #10 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.343 million viewers. Survivor on CBS also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.71 rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Riho and Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa, AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defending against Silas Young, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, plus Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

