The betting odds for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Adam Pearce at WWE Royal Rumble have been released, courtesy of Sky Bet.

On Friday’s SmackDown, after a Gauntlet Match took place featuring Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, and Shinsuke Nakamura, it was revealed that Pearce would be the final competitor.

This led to Reigns and Jey Uso taking out Nakamura then Uso super kicked Pearce only to have Pearce pin Nakamura to become the new #1 contender.

Pearce is listed as a 10/1 underdog while Reigns is listed as a 1/33 favorite.

WWE holds the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.