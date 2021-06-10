Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. This match will be held inside of the Hell in a Cell structure and if McIntyre loses then he won’t be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Lashley as the 1/2 favorite to retain the title while McIntyre is the 6/4 underdog.

WWE presents the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.