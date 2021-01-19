The betting odds for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble have been released, courtesy of Sky Bet.

Originally, Adam Pearce was supposed to work with “The Big Dog.” However, last week on Smackdown, WWE switched it and had Peace make an executive decision to have Owens replace him.

Reigns is the strong 1/8 favorite while Owens is the 9/2 underdog in the upcoming title match.

WWE holds the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.