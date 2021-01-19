Following Saturday’s Hard To Kill PPV event, Impact Wrestling has been taping future episodes of their weekly television show on AXS TV in Nashville, TN.

It appears that there could be some sort of AEW presence on an upcoming show. Two matches have been announced for Tuesday’s Impact episodes.

First off, Ken Shamrock sent out a tweet to AEW President Tony Khan. He wrote, “@TonyKhan meeting you again hopefully our paths can cross again.”

Finally, Impact ring announcer David Penzer sent out the following tweet: “Trust me on this one. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS #IMPACTonAXSTV THIS TUESDAY NIGHT! Spread the word…”

Trust me on this one. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS #IMPACTonAXSTV THIS TUESDAY NIGHT! Spread the word… — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 18, 2021