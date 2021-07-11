WWE presents the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena that will air on Peacock.

The betting odds for the men’s ladder match has been released, as seen below:

Drew McIntyre 7/4

Seth Rollins 5/2

Big E 5/1

Riddle 5/1

Kevin Owens 6/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

Ricochet 16/1

John Morrison 20/1

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston are just some of the other matches featured on the card.